You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
While we cannot commemorate Anzac Day in the traditional ways, having a cuppa and oaty treat with those in your bubble while reminiscing about family stories of those who went to war is a good way to pay tribute in these tough times. Here at Fresh we have searched our archives to find the best Anzac treats for you to try.
Portobello Cafe’s chocolate Anzac biscuits
125g butter
1 Tbsp golden syrup
1 tsp baking soda
2 Tbsp boiling water
1 cup sugar
1 cup flour
1 cup rolled oats
150g chocolate chips
Method
Melt the butter and stir in the golden syrup. Dissolve the baking soda in the boiling water and add to the butter and syrup. Stir in the sugar, flour and oats.
Grease a baking tray. Roll the mixture into balls and flatten with a fork until very thin. Bake at 180degC for 7-10 minutes. Keep an eye on them as they will burn easily.
Melt the chocolate chips with a splash of oil and spread in a thin layer over the cool biscuits.
Aurora Cafe’s Anzac caramel slice
Requested by Barbara Dangerfield, of Harwood, and Lala Frazer, of Broad Bay.
Base
1½ cups flour
¾ cup white sugar
1¼ cups coconut
1 tsp baking soda
200g butter, melted
200g golden syrup
Caramel topping
400g condensed milk
75g butter
125g golden syrup
Method
Mix the ingredients for the base together and press into a slice tray lined with baking paper.
Leave out a handful to sprinkle over the caramel topping.
To make the topping, melt the ingredients together in a microwave.
Pour over the base.
Sprinkle on the remaining base mix.
Bake at 180degC for 20-25 minutes until golden.
Allyson Gofton’s Anzac crumble
Requested by Miss J. Urquhart, of Mosgiel.
This recipe from Allyson Gofton turns her Anzac biscuit recipe into the topping for a dessert with a difference. Use poached fruit of the season, and ensure it’s hot as otherwise the crumble won’t be crispy.
Serves 6
Prep time 15 minutes
Cook time 20–25 minutes
1 cup rolled oats
½ cup white or well-packed soft brown sugar
½ cup desiccated coconut
100g butter, slightly softened
2 Tbsp golden syrup
1 Tbsp boiling water
1 tsp vanilla essence or extract
½ tsp baking soda
poached tamarillos, feijoas, apples or pears, freshly cooked and hot
Method
Heat the oven to 180degC (160degC fan bake). Set the rack in the centre of the oven.
Stir the flour, rolled oats, sugar and coconut together in a large bowl. Rub in the butter until the mixture looks like moist crumbs.
Mix together the golden syrup, hot water, vanilla essence or extract and baking soda. Use a knife to just cut the wet ingredients into the oat crumb mixture.
Place the fruit in a six-cup capacity ovenproof dish. The fruit should be hot and half-fill the dish. Sprinkle the crumble on top.
Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the crumble is golden.
Crunchy nut and seed crumble
Follow the recipe above but swap the
crumble topping for this nutty twist.
1 cup sliced or flaked almonds
½ cup LSA (not ground)
½ cup flaked coconut or coconut threads
¼ cup pumpkin or sunflower seeds
1 cup honey puffs
½ cup well-packed soft brown sugar
75g butter, melted
good sprinkling of your favourite spice
Method
Toss all ingredients together, then sprinkle over the poached fruit in an ovenproof dish and bake as in the recipe above.