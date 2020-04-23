While we cannot commemorate Anzac Day in the traditional ways, having a cuppa and oaty treat with those in your bubble while reminiscing about family stories of those who went to war is a good way to pay tribute in these tough times. Here at Fresh we have searched our archives to find the best Anzac treats for you to try.

Photo: Linda Robertson

125g butter

1 Tbsp golden syrup

1 tsp baking soda

2 Tbsp boiling water

1 cup sugar

1 cup flour

1 cup rolled oats

150g chocolate chips

Method

Melt the butter and stir in the golden syrup. Dissolve the baking soda in the boiling water and add to the butter and syrup. Stir in the sugar, flour and oats.

Grease a baking tray. Roll the mixture into balls and flatten with a fork until very thin. Bake at 180degC for 7-10 minutes. Keep an eye on them as they will burn easily.

Melt the chocolate chips with a splash of oil and spread in a thin layer over the cool biscuits.

Aurora Cafe’s Anzac caramel slice

Requested by Barbara Dangerfield, of Harwood, and Lala Frazer, of Broad Bay.

Base

1½ cups flour

¾ cup white sugar

1¼ cups coconut

Photo: Linda Robertson

1½ cups rolled oats

1 tsp baking soda

200g butter, melted

200g golden syrup

Caramel topping

400g condensed milk

75g butter

125g golden syrup

Method

Mix the ingredients for the base together and press into a slice tray lined with baking paper.

Leave out a handful to sprinkle over the caramel topping.

To make the topping, melt the ingredients together in a microwave.

Pour over the base.

Sprinkle on the remaining base mix.

Bake at 180degC for 20-25 minutes until golden.

Allyson Gofton’s Anzac crumble

Requested by Miss J. Urquhart, of Mosgiel.

This recipe from Allyson Gofton turns her Anzac biscuit recipe into the topping for a dessert with a difference. Use poached fruit of the season, and ensure it’s hot as otherwise the crumble won’t be crispy.

Serves 6

Prep time 15 minutes

Cook time 20–25 minutes





Photo: Supplied

1 cup flour

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup white or well-packed soft brown sugar

½ cup desiccated coconut

100g butter, slightly softened

2 Tbsp golden syrup

1 Tbsp boiling water

1 tsp vanilla essence or extract

½ tsp baking soda

poached tamarillos, feijoas, apples or pears, freshly cooked and hot

Method

Heat the oven to 180degC (160degC fan bake). Set the rack in the centre of the oven.

Stir the flour, rolled oats, sugar and coconut together in a large bowl. Rub in the butter until the mixture looks like moist crumbs.

Mix together the golden syrup, hot water, vanilla essence or extract and baking soda. Use a knife to just cut the wet ingredients into the oat crumb mixture.

Place the fruit in a six-cup capacity ovenproof dish. The fruit should be hot and half-fill the dish. Sprinkle the crumble on top.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the crumble is golden.

Crunchy nut and seed crumble

Follow the recipe above but swap the

crumble topping for this nutty twist.

1 cup sliced or flaked almonds

½ cup LSA (not ground)

½ cup flaked coconut or coconut threads

¼ cup pumpkin or sunflower seeds

1 cup honey puffs

½ cup well-packed soft brown sugar

75g butter, melted

good sprinkling of your favourite spice

Method

Toss all ingredients together, then sprinkle over the poached fruit in an ovenproof dish and bake as in the recipe above.