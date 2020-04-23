Thursday, 23 April 2020

Anzac treats

    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Recipes

    While we cannot commemorate Anzac Day in the traditional ways, having a cuppa and oaty treat with those in your bubble while reminiscing about family stories of those who went to war is a good way to pay tribute in these tough times. Here at Fresh we have searched our archives to find the best Anzac treats for you to try.

    Photo: Linda Robertson
    Photo: Linda Robertson
    Portobello Cafe’s chocolate Anzac biscuits 

    125g butter

    1 Tbsp golden syrup

    1 tsp baking soda

    2 Tbsp boiling water

    1 cup sugar

    1 cup flour

    1 cup rolled oats

    150g chocolate chips

    Method

    Melt the butter and stir in the golden syrup. Dissolve the baking soda in the boiling water and add to the butter and syrup. Stir in the sugar, flour and oats.

    Grease a baking tray. Roll the mixture into balls and flatten with a fork until very thin. Bake at 180degC for 7-10 minutes. Keep an eye on them as they will burn easily.

    Melt the chocolate chips with a splash of oil and spread in a thin layer over the cool biscuits.

    Aurora Cafe’s Anzac caramel slice

    Requested by Barbara Dangerfield, of Harwood, and Lala Frazer, of Broad Bay.

    Base

    1½ cups flour

    ¾ cup white sugar

    1¼ cups coconut

    Photo: Linda Robertson
    Photo: Linda Robertson
    1½ cups rolled oats

    1 tsp baking soda

    200g butter, melted

    200g golden syrup

    Caramel topping

    400g condensed milk

    75g butter

    125g golden syrup

    Method

    Mix the ingredients for the base together and press into a slice tray lined with baking paper.

    Leave out a handful to sprinkle over the caramel topping.

    To make the topping, melt the ingredients together in a microwave.

    Pour over the base.

    Sprinkle on the remaining base mix.

    Bake at 180degC for 20-25 minutes until golden.

    Allyson Gofton’s Anzac crumble

    Requested by Miss J. Urquhart, of Mosgiel.

    This recipe from Allyson Gofton turns her Anzac biscuit recipe into the topping for a dessert with a difference. Use poached fruit of the season, and ensure it’s hot as otherwise the crumble won’t be crispy.

    Serves 6

    Prep time 15 minutes

    Cook time 20–25 minutes


    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied
    1 cup flour

    1 cup rolled oats

    ½ cup white or well-packed soft brown sugar

    ½ cup desiccated coconut

    100g butter, slightly softened

    2 Tbsp golden syrup

    1 Tbsp boiling water

    1 tsp vanilla essence or extract

    ½ tsp baking soda

    poached tamarillos, feijoas, apples or pears, freshly cooked and hot

    Method

    Heat the oven to 180degC (160degC fan bake). Set the rack in the centre of the oven.

    Stir the flour, rolled oats, sugar and coconut together in a large bowl. Rub in the butter until the mixture looks like moist crumbs.

    Mix together the golden syrup, hot water, vanilla essence or extract and baking soda. Use a knife to just cut the wet ingredients into the oat crumb mixture.

    Place the fruit in a six-cup capacity ovenproof dish. The fruit should be hot and half-fill the dish. Sprinkle the crumble on top.

    Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the crumble is golden.

    Crunchy nut and seed crumble

    Follow the recipe above but swap the

    crumble topping for this nutty twist.

    1 cup sliced or flaked almonds

    ½ cup LSA (not ground)

    ½ cup flaked coconut or coconut threads

    ¼ cup pumpkin or sunflower seeds

    1 cup honey puffs

    ½ cup well-packed soft brown sugar

    75g butter, melted

    good sprinkling of your favourite spice

    Method

    Toss all ingredients together, then sprinkle over the poached fruit in an ovenproof dish and bake as in the recipe above.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Shop 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     