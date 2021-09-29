Blooming onions

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Serves 2

2 large brown onions (find the biggest one you can)

2 cups flour or gluten-free flour

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp paprika

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 cup milk

2 eggs

2 litres oil for frying

Dressing

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp sour cream or greek yoghurt

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp tomato sauce

Pinch cayenne pepper

½ tsp paprika

Salt to taste

Ground white pepper

Method

Begin by preparing the onions, by trimming the top off (pointy bit). Peel the skin and any tough outer layers and discard.

Placing the cut edge down on your board. Using a sharp knife, do an even-sized incision starting about ½cm down from the base (hairy end) and cutting into the centre of the onion and cutting down to the board. Continue cutting evenly-spaced incisions round the onion.

Put all the dry ingredients into a bowl and stir well to combine.

Pour the oil into a deep-sided, heavy-based pot. You want enough oil so that the onion will have ample space for the petals of the onion to bloom.

Heat the oil to 180degC .

Whisk the egg and milk together.

Dredge the onion in the flour ingredients, making sure you get all the petals coated. Gently shake off excess, dunk into the egg mix and then back into the flour mixture.

Carefully lower the onion cut side down into the hot oil, turning often so the onion cooks evenly for approximately 3 minutes on each side. Remove and drain on kitchen paper.

To make the dressing; mix all the ingredients together and serve alongside the ‘‘bloomin’’’ onion.