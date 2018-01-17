Family-friendly chicken tacos

Constantly running out of time to make dinners that are both healthy and delicious? This 101 by Otago Polytechnic Food Institute student Grace Tarbotton aims to help with that dilemma.

With our lives becoming increasingly busy, this recipe is perfect for the family that seems to always run out of time for a healthy dinner. With a service approach that allows each member of the family to construct a taco of their own preference, it's guaranteed to keep everyone happy.

This recipe makes approximately 10-12 small tortillas packed with chicken, lettuce, tomato and avocado, topped with coriander and lime. With approximately 10g of protein per taco, this recipe allows for minimal preparation with maximum pay-off.

Photo: Annie Ellerker

Serves 4

Ingredients

Sauce

½ cup chipotle chillies in adobo sauce

200g crushed tomatoes

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tbsp smoked paprika

2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp salt

1 onion, finely chopped

½ cup chicken stock

½ cup barbecue sauce

Chicken

600g diced chicken thighs

To finish

12 small tortillas

2 avocados

4 fresh tomatoes

1 lettuce, shredded

sour cream for topping (optional)

handful of coriander

Method

Place all sauce ingredients in a pan and simmer for 10 minutes. Then add the diced chicken meat and cook for 8 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Finish the dish by dicing the avocado and tomatoes and roughly shredding some fresh coriander. Warm the tortillas over a steamer or simply heat them in the microwave.

Place on a large serving board with sour cream (if using) and allow the family to help themselves.

Notes: You can also control the amount of heat, depending on how many chipotles you include in the recipe (1 chipotle chilli for mild, 2 for medium, 3-4 for hot).