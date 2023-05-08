Full-spectrum taste, from dawn to dusk

This lush dessert gets its decadence from lashings of mascarpone. PHOTOS: BABICHE MARTENS

Peach & pistachio meringue cake

If your pistachios are whole, shell them first, then place into a food processor and blitz until they resemble bread crumbs. Build the cake at least 1 hour before serving. It keeps in the fridge for a couple of days, getting more chewy and delicious.

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

Meringues

6 egg whites

50g caster sugar

150g icing sugar, sifted

70g pistachios, ground

150g desiccated coconut

Filling

300g mascarpone

1 egg, separated

½ cup sugar

1 peach, peeled and sliced

1 cup blueberries

Method

Preheat the oven to 150degC. Line two baking trays with paper. Draw two 23cm circles.

For the meringues, beat the egg whites until light and fluffy. Slowly add the caster sugar, beating until the meringue is thick and glossy. Fold through the icing sugar. Save 2 or 3 tablespoons of pistachio and coconut for garnish. Add the remaining to the meringue, stirring gently. Spoon the mixture evenly on two baking sheets, spreading with the back of a spoon. Bake for 1 hour, swapping around in the oven halfway through for even cooking. Turn the oven off and allow it to cool.

For the filling, beat the mascarpone with the egg yolk and ¼ cup sugar until thick. Beat the egg white until stiff with the remaining sugar. Gently fold through the mascarpone.

When ready to assemble, peel the paper from the meringues and place one on a plate. Top with mascarpone, sliced peaches and most of the blueberries, reserving a few for garnish.

Place the second meringue on top and garnish with slices of peach and blueberries. Sprinkle over the leftover coconut and pistachios. Leave it in the fridge until ready to serve.

Caramelised nuts and creamy cheese make this tart a little bit luxurious.

Fig, blue cheese & walnut filo tart

If you don’t have a long 30cm tart tin, use a round one or whatever is in your cupboard. If you find the filo starts to brown when baking, cover loosely with tinfoil.

Serves 6

Ingredients

Pastry

¼ cup melted butter

5 sheets filo pastry

Filling

1 Tbsp butter

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

5 eggs, whisked

1 cup cream

½ tsp salt and pepper

½ cup chopped parsley

1 Tbsp fresh chopped thyme

150g blue cheese, crumbled

4 ripe figs, quartered

Caramelised walnuts

½ cup walnuts

½ cup caster sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 170degC.

Lightly grease a 10cm x 30cm tin with butter. Place a sheet of filo on a clean bench, brush with butter and top with another. Continue until you have used them all.

Lift the pastry into your tin, tucking and scrunching to line the tin with 2cm extra around the edges. Lightly butter the inside, cover loosely with tinfoil and bake for 10 minutes. Remove.

For the filling, warm the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften.

Into the whisked eggs add the cream, salt and pepper, parsley and thyme. Add the onions. Pour the mixture into the tart case. Sprinkle over half the blue cheese. Bake for 20 minutes.

Remove and place on the fig quarters and the remaining cheese. Bake for a further 30 minutes or until set in the middle. Remove and allow to sit for 15 minutes before serving.

For the walnuts, spread them on to a piece of baking paper. Place the sugar in a small frying pan or pot. Keep an eye on it until the sugar melts and slowly becomes a caramel colour.

Pour immediately over the walnuts, coating them well.

When cool, break walnuts into pieces to serve on top of the tart.

Pairing this hummus plate with crispy crackers will please a party.

White beans, leeks and feta hummus

This is a favourite lunch dish served with crusty bread to help scoop up all the goodness. It’s great for serving a crowd at a party.

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tins butter beans, drained

1 cup drained chickpeas

3 cloves garlic, grated

1 Tbsp tahini

¼ cup olive oil

1-2 Tbsp lemon juice

100g feta, crumbled

1 Tbsp butter

1 leek, thinly sliced

Zest from ½ lemon

½ cup chopped parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

First, make the hummus. Place one tin of butter beans, the chickpeas, 1 clove of garlic and the tahini into a kitchen processor or blender, pulsing until smooth.

Add 2 tablespoons of oil, lemon juice and half the feta. Season with salt and pepper, blitzing until well combined.

For the leeks, heat the remaining oil and butter in a frying pan. Add the leeks, cooking slowly for 10 minutes to soften but not brown. Stir through the zest, parsley and second tin of butter beans, heating through.

Season to taste.

To serve, spread the hummus on a large platter. Spoon over the leek and bean mix. Sprinkle with the remaining feta.

— By Angela Casley, viva.co.nz