Angelo Georgalli shares his enthusiasm for fresh New Zealand produce and game with recipes from his book The Game Chef.

Rack of Lamb with Grilled Haloumi and Asparagus. Photo: Sally Greer

Prep time: 20-25 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serves 2-3

If I were a dish, I would be this one. Mum's Italian, hence the pesto. Dad's Greek-Cypriot, hence the haloumi, and I've been living in New Zealand for the past 16 years, much like the lamb. This is a dish that's come from my heart and soul, and it tastes bloody amazing.

Ingredients

1 lamb rack or 8 cutlets, trimmed

1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

Rosemary sprig for brushing

10 asparagus spears, trimmed

6 tomatoes, halved

150g haloumi cheese, cut into 1cm slices

Salad

2 cups rocket or watercress

2 Tbsp olive oil

½ Tbsp red wine vinegar

½ Tbsp balsamic vinegar

Juice of half a lemon

To serve

Pesto

Lemon zest

Method

Place the lamb in a bowl and toss with the rosemary leaves, half of the lemon juice, and the salt and pepper. Set aside to marinate for a few minutes.

Cook the lamb racks on the barbecue grill for 5-7 minutes on each side. While the lamb is cooking, sprinkle it with the lemon zest and a pinch of salt and pepper, then brush it with a sprig of rosemary doused in olive oil to impart more flavour. Set the cooked lamb aside to rest for 10-15 minutes.

In a bowl, toss the asparagus spears with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Season the halved tomatoes with salt and pepper and cook on the barbecue grill for 2-3 minutes on each side, seasoning to taste with more salt and pepper.

Cook the asparagus spears on the barbecue grill for 2-3 minutes on each side or until al dente, basting with the remaining lemon juice and a drizzle of olive oil.

Brush the sliced haloumi with the olive oil-doused rosemary sprig and sprinkle with a pinch of pepper, then cook on the grill for 2 minutes on each side.

Make the salad by combining all the ingredients in a bowl and tossing well.

Serve the lamb stacked on a bed of salad, tomatoes and haloumi cheese with the asparagus on the side. Garnish with a dollop of pesto and scattering of lemon zest.