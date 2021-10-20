Mandarin and olive oil cake

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Serves 10

2 tsp mandarin zest

½ cup of freshly squeezed mandarin juice

4 eggs

1 ½ cup sugar

½ cup olive oil, plus extra for greasing

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups flour, plus 2 Tbsp

2 ½tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

Method

Lightly grease and flour a 20cm bundt tin. Preheat the oven 180degC.

Using an electric mixer, whisk the eggs with the sugar until pale, thick and doubled in volume.

With the mixer going, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until well combined.

Add the vanilla and juice and zest and beat to combine.

Sift in the dry ingredients and fold through until combined.

Pour into your prepared tin and bake for 40-45 minutes or until the cake when lightly pressed bounces back.

Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the tin.

This cake is delicious on its own or you could drizzle it with your favourite icing if desired.