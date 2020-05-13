Pasta Power

When our kids were just 6 and 8, we spent about four months in Italy, travelling the back roads to out-of-the-way farms known as Agritourismo.

I was writing my Savour Italy at the time and, thanks to a contract with a big European publisher, I had this wonderful opportunity for a sabbatical of sorts, where I could learn about the traditional ways of the Italian country kitchen.

Our arrival at the Agritourismo Le Magnolie (www.lemagnolie.com) in Abruzzo coincided with the Sirocco, a searing hot wind flecked with tiny biting shards of sand, that blows in all the way from the Sahara. It was impossible to sleep. Olga, our hostess came to the rescue with towels soaked in icy water and a pail filled with ice to cool the towels down again when we needed.

‘‘Tomorrow,’’ she said, ‘‘come to the kitchen early, we will make pasta.’’

In the morning we arrived downstairs to find the kitchen humming with activity. Barrowfuls of huge zucchinis were being transformed into preserves for winter. Olga shooed everyone out of the way and cleared a bench. On to it went a mound of flour and a big pinch of salt. She got the children to make a well and crack in the eggs, and then set to mixing, getting them to rescue any egg leaks that streamed out the sides with flour. In just a few minutes, she was holding a golden silken ball of dough. The pasta machine came out and the children were instructed to feed strips of dough into it, back and forth as Olga turned the handle. The long fine ribbons of pasta were laid out on the bench. Out came a big bowl of pumpkin puree from the fridge. The children’s noses scrunched up in distaste, they hated pumpkin. What was this woman thinking?

Olga mixed the pumpkin with some ricotta, added a handful of pine nuts and a good grating of parmesan, a little nutmeg, some parsley, salt, pepper, and an egg. The mixture was piped on to the pasta ribbons, covered with more dough, and pressed and cut into squares. Just like that, a mountain of fresh ravioli. As the little pasta parcels cooked, Olga heated up butter, sage leaves, lemon zest and oil. Once the butter had turned a nut brown colour, she took it off the heat and added lots of lemon juice.

The cooked ravioli was drained and dumped into the sage butter. She filled a plate for each of us and we all sat down together. I could see the kids weren’t at all keen to try. Rose up until this point had only ever eaten pasta bianca. Olga sweet-talked and cajoled, until finally, they each had a tiny taste. Their faces, previously sullen, both lit up.

‘‘Mama,’’ Sean said, with a sigh of pleasure, ‘‘these are like baby pillows, they’re so light and puffy.’’

He and his sister gobbled down their plates. Olga beamed. She knew. Pasta always makes people happy.

Next time you need a comfort fix, whip up one of these simple pasta dishes.

Prawn puttanesca

Serves 4

Ready in 15 minutes

400g dried spaghetti or fettuccine

2 Tbsp olive oil

3-4 anchovies, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic crushed

2 cups store-bought pasta sauce or 400g can cherry tomatoes in juice

½ cup pitted, chopped kalamata olives

2 Tbsp capers

400g prawn tails, thawed and drained

2 Tbsp chopped parsley leaves

Method

Cook spaghetti or fettuccine for 4 minutes less than the instructions on the packet.

While pasta cooks, heat oil a separate pot and sizzle anchovies for a minute or two, stirring until pasty. Add garlic and sizzle for a few more seconds. Add tomato pasta sauce or canned tomatoes, olives and capers and bring to a simmer, then stir in the prawns and cook until they turn pink (about 2 minutes).

Drain the semi-cooked pasta, add it to the sauce and cook for a further 2 minutes. Just before serving, stir through the parsley.

Transfer to a heated serving bowl and serve.

Here’s a terrific vegetarian pasta. Fresh field mushrooms make this sauce even darker and richer, and this is their season. Be certain to 100% identify any mushrooms you pick.

Pasta with mushrooms

Serves 4

Ready in 15-20 minutes

500g dried pasta

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

4 large cloves garlic, very thinly sliced

juice and finely grated zest of 2 lemons

½ tsp chilli flakes

12-15 large flat mushrooms, chopped or sliced thickly

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

1 Tbsp chopped fresh oregano or thyme leaves

½ cup finely grated parmesan, plus extra to serve

salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Method

Cook pasta according to packet instructions, taking care not to overcook — it should be toothsome/al dente, not soft.

While pasta is cooking, gently heat oil in a large frypan. Add garlic, lemon zest and chilli and cook over lowish heat until garlic is very lightly golden, taking care not to burn (about 5 minutes). Add mushrooms and cook until their juices have fully evaporated and they just start to brown.

Add to drained pasta with lemon juice, herbs, parmesan, salt and pepper and toss to combine. Serve with extra parmesan on the side.

Use whatever fish and seafood you have to hand in this seafood lover’s feast.

Pasta marinara

Serves 4

Ready in 30 minutes

400g dried pappardelle, fettuccine or spaghetti

finely grated zest of 1 lemon

2 cups store-bought pasta sauce

1 cup white wine

1 tsp finely chopped rosemary leaves

1 tsp salt

a pinch of chilli flakes

ground black pepper, to taste

400g boneless, skinless white fish or salmon, cut into bite-size chunks

250g mixed seafood, such as prawns, squid, cooked mussel or cockle meat and/or crab claws

½ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, to garnish

2 Tbsp chopped dill (optional)

Method

Cook pasta for 4 minutes less than packet instructions. Drain well.

Combine all other ingredients except fish, seafood, parsley and dill in a large pot and bring to a simmer. Stir in drained pasta and bring back to a simmer. Add fish and seafood, cover and bring back just to a simmer. Remove from heat, pile on to a serving platter and garnish with parsley and dill, if using.

