"Food is the currency for life" says Vandana Shiva, a world-renowned environmental activist and physicist (check out her books such as Earth Democracy and the documentary The Seeds of Vandana Shiva).

"Across the world, especially in times of the pandemic, there is a growing consciousness that the multiple energies we are living through have their roots in an unjust, non-sustainable industrial-globalised food system. And solutions to all the crises lie in creating local, biodiverse, poison-free, chemical-free food systems that increase nourishment for all beings while reducing our ecological footprint ... Avoid processed food, eat fresh. Avoid anonymous foods where you do not know what went into the manufacture ... Food and culture are the currency of life. And while we are overwhelmed by disease and death, a living food culture can show the light to the path of life." she says.

Eating locally grown food is a good idea to lessen our impact on the planet and improves all aspects of health — physically, socially, culturally and economically.

This demonstrates our interconnectedness to our mother earth — what is good for us is also good for the planet.

No matter how small we think the impact of our actions taking action in the way we eat helps! As the African proverb says: "Little by little, a little makes a lot."

Mujadara — rice and lentils with greens

Serves 4

Because our past generations cooked at home, digging out old family recipes will get us back in the kitchen — we can add our own produce from the garden or from the local market.

In the Middle East, mujadara is the essence of comfort food, a humble dish made from pantry staples. It is very easy to make. Here I added greens to the traditional recipe.

1 cup lentils

2 large onions, sliced

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup long-grain rice

1 ½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp cayenne

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon stick

2 ¼ tsp salt, more as needed

4 cups trimmed and chopped greens (chard leaves, spinach, kale, mustard or a combination)

Method

1. Place lentils in a large bowl and add warm tap water to cover by 1 inch. Let soak.

2. Heat oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crispy, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer half the onions to a bowl to use for garnish and sprinkle with ¼ tsp salt.

3. Stir garlic into the pot with the remaining leeks and cook for 15 seconds until fragrant. Stir in rice and saute for 2 minutes. Stir in cumin, allspice and cayenne; saute 30 seconds.

4. Drain lentils and stir into pot. Add 4 ¼ cups water, 2 tsp salt, bay leaf and cinnamon stick. Bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat for 15 minutes. Rinse greens in a colander and spread damp leaves over the lentil mixture. Cover and cook 5 minutes more, until rice and lentils are tender and greens are wilted. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Serve sprinkled with reserved crispy onions.

Kale and kumara in coconut cream

A warming one-pot dish to keep us cosy in winter.

Serves 4

We have such beautiful kumara in New Zealand and combining it with coconut cream is sublime. Fresh ginger and turmeric keeps colds and inflammation at bay.

3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 onion, chopped

2 large kumara cut into ½-inch cubes

5 garlic cloves, pressed or minced

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 tsp ground coriander

2 large bunches of kale (about 1kg), stemmed and chopped

1 cup vegetable broth

1 can full-fat coconut milk

1 Tbsp lime juice

½ tsp salt, or to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Fresh turmeric — grated

Method

1. Warm 2 Tbsp olive oil in a Dutch oven, (or a pan with a lid) over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add kumara, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sweet potato is bright orange, about 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a bowl for now.

2. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil to the pot and raise the heat to medium-high. Add garlic, ginger and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add half of the kale and stir until it’s beginning to wilt, about 1 minute. Stir in remaining greens, broth, all but ½ cup coconut milk and ½ tsp salt.

3. Cover pot, reduce heat to medium low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until kale is wilted, about 12 to 15 minutes. Pour in kumara mixture, cover and continue to cook until kale and kumara are tender, 10 to 20 minutes.

4. Once the kale and kumara are tender, uncover the pot and increase heat to medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 5 minutes.

5. Remove from heat and stir in the remaining coconut milk. Add the lime juice, fresh turmeric and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with your favourite grain.