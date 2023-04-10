Quick vegetable lasagna

Photo: Babiche Martens

Get the vegetables cooked and then make the four lasagna stacks, ready to go in the oven. Change it up with other vegetables.

Makes 4

1 aubergine

1 courgette

¼ cup olive oil

1½ cups passata

200g fresh lasagna, cut into 10 x 10cm squares

1 tomato, cut into 4 slices

100g spinach, wilted

Salt and pepper

200g fresh mozzarella, sliced

½ cup basil leaves

Preheat a barbecue grill or frying pan to medium heat.

Slice the aubergine and courgettes in rounds or lengthways. Brush with oil. Cook them both on the barbecue until golden and soft. Remove.

Preheat the oven to 180degC.

To assemble, spoon 4 Tbsp of passata into an oven-proof baking dish. Lay a piece of lasagna on top of each, then layer your ingredients: aubergine, passata, courgette, tomato and wilted spinach, then pasta, continuing until all are used up. Finish with the mozzarella and some basil leaves. Drizzle with a little extra oil. Bake covered for 20 minutes, then uncovered for a further 10 minutes until golden brown.

Serve hot with a few extra basil leaves to garnish. — viva.co.nz