Recipes to remember

There is no better time than Mother’s Day to get the wooden spoon and mixer out and create a treat for those who spend their time looking after us.

It is also perfect for getting out those recipes of old that evoke memories of past occasions or of those who are no longer with us.

THE BOOK: From Our Kitchen to Yours, by CWA Vic, Murdoch Books, RRP $45

If you do not have grandma’s recipe book for those golden oldies, From Our Kitchen to Yours, a recipe book by the Country Women’s Institute of Victoria, Australia, could fill the void.

The book features recipes published since the CWA was set up in Victoria in 1928.

"Food and the sharing of it, is at the centre of all our activities, whether it be lending a listening ear over a scone or a cuppa during difficult times, offering appetising home-made treats at ‘Bring a Plate’ functions or catering for both happy or sad events in our community," CWA state president Marion Dewar says.

There are recipes for chutneys and jams, desserts, biscuits and cakes, snacks and soups and dinners.

We hope this extract provides you with some inspiration for a cosy autumn afternoon tea or dessert with your mother or grandmother this Mother’s Day.

Sticky date pudding

butter, for greasing

180ml strained orange juice

finely chopped zest of 1 orange

180g pitted dates, chopped

1 tsp pure vanilla essence

¾ tsp bicarbonate of soda

90g butter, softened

100g caster sugar

50g (¼ cup) brown sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

180g self-raising flour, sifted

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Caramel sauce

150g (¾ cup) brown sugar

120ml regular pouring cream

140g butter

1 tsp pure vanilla essence

To garnish

walnuts, pecans or strawberries

Method

Heat oven to 180degC. Grease six one cup (250ml) metal moulds. Set aside.

Bring orange juice to the boil in small saucepan. Add zest and dates, turn off heat, and stir in vanilla and bicarbonate of soda. Cool.

Beat together butter and sugars using an electric mixer or hand-held electric beater until light and fluffy. With mixer going, drizzle in eggs a little at a time, beating well between each addition. The batter may look a little curdled at this time. Fold in flour and cinnamon, then the date mixture.

Place moulds on a baking tray and divide batter evenly between them. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in middle comes out clean.

Cool puddings for 5 minutes before turning out.

Pour caramel sauce over top and serve with cream. Garnish with walnuts, pecans or strawberries.

Caramel sauce

Put all sauce ingredients in saucepan over medium heat, stir until smooth, then boil for 3 minutes. Keep warm.

Ginger fluff

4 eggs

¾ cup (165g) white sugar

pinch of salt

1 dessertspoon (12ml) golden syrup

½ cup (60g) cornflour

2 dstsp (24ml) plain flour

2 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp cocoa powder

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1/2 tsp cream of tartar

To serve

whipped cream

chopped glace ginger and icing sugar

Method

Beat eggs, sugar and salt for 20 minutes, using an electric mixer. Add golden syrup.

Sift together twice the cornflour, flour, spices, cocoa, bicarbonate of soda and cream of tartar. Fold into egg mixture.

Pour into two greased sandwich tins, 21cm × 6cm deep.

Bake in a moderate oven for 15-20 minutes. To test if a sponge is done, gently press the centre of the sponge with your finger. If an impression remains, the cake will require more cooking; when cooked, it will spring back when lightly pressed.

When taking a sponge out of the oven, run a knife around the edge immediately to free the cake, or it may collapse. Turn the cake out on to a wire cake rack covered with a tea towel.

Once cooled, place whipped cream between layers. Dust with icing sugar and top with glace ginger, or ice as desired.

Profiteroles with chocolate sauce

1 cup (250ml) cold water

2 Tbsp butter

1 cup (150g) self-raising flour, sifted

4 eggs

butter, for greasing

cream, for filling

Chocolate sauce

¾ cup (165g) sugar

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

2 Tbsp butter

½ cup (125ml) regular pouring cream

1 tsp pure vanilla essence

Method

Put water and butter in a saucepan. Using a wooden spoon, stir over low heat until butter is melted. Bring to the boil. Add the flour all at once and stir until mixture leaves side of pan and forms a smooth ball.

Remove from heat. Allow to cool for 2 minutes.

Add eggs one at a time and beat thoroughly after each addition until mixture is smooth and glossy.

Cool thoroughly before using. Place in spoonfuls on greased baking tray.

Bake in a 220°C oven for 10 minutes, reduce heat to 180°C and bake for a further 20 minutes. Do not open oven door.

Fill cooled profiteroles with cream and pour chocolate sauce over.

Chocolate sauce

Cook sauce ingredients for 5 minutes in a small saucepan, stirring until smooth and glossy.