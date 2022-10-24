Sago with pawpaw and citrus

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 4
Syrup
Zest and juice of 1 lime
¼ cup caster sugar
1 pawpaw, peeled
1 orange, segmented
½ cup mint leaves
Sago
½ cup sago, soaked for 30 minutes in water
¼ cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla
¼ cup diced glace ginger
1½ cups whole milk (or coconut milk)
1. Firstly make the syrup. Into a small pot place the zest and juice, making it up to half a cup with a little water and sugar. Bring to a simmer for 5-8 minutes or until syrupy. Remove and cool completely.
2. Remove the pips from the pawpaw and cut into chunks. Place into a bowl with the orange, mint and cooled syrup.
3. Put the sago into a sieve and drain the water. Place it into a small pot. Add the sugar, vanilla, ginger and milk, bringing to a simmer and stirring occasionally until soft and smooth — around 15 minutes.
4. Serve the sago warm, topped with the citrus salad. — viva.co.nz