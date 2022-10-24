Monday, 24 October 2022

Sago with pawpaw and citrus

    Photo: Babiche Martens
    Orange, vanilla and some mint give this dessert some added personality, writes Angela Casley. Make the syrup ahead of time to allow the flavours to develop.

    Serves 4

    Syrup

    Zest and juice of 1 lime

    ¼ cup caster sugar

    1 pawpaw, peeled

    1 orange, segmented

    ½ cup mint leaves

    Sago

    ½ cup sago, soaked for 30 minutes in water

    ¼ cup sugar

    1 tsp vanilla

    ¼ cup diced glace ginger

    1½ cups whole milk (or coconut milk)

    1. Firstly make the syrup. Into a small pot place the zest and juice, making it up to half a cup with a little water and sugar. Bring to a simmer for 5-8 minutes or until syrupy. Remove and cool completely.

    2. Remove the pips from the pawpaw and cut into chunks. Place into a bowl with the orange, mint and cooled syrup.

    3. Put the sago into a sieve and drain the water. Place it into a small pot. Add the sugar, vanilla, ginger and milk, bringing to a simmer and stirring occasionally until soft and smooth — around 15 minutes.

    4. Serve the sago warm, topped with the citrus salad. — viva.co.nz