Japanese chef Toki Tsuno with some salmon and cucumber sushi. PHOTO: ODT ARCHIVES

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked short-grain rice

4 sheets of nori (dried seaweed)

about 75ml of sushi seasoning vinegar, (or use 3-4 Tbsp Japanese rice vinegar mixed with 1 tsp salt and 1 Tbsp sugar)

100g salmon

1/4 telegraph cucumber

To serve

2 Tbsp Japanese soy sauce

squeeze of wasabi

Method

Cook the rice in a rice cooker or saucepan.

It should be sticky.

Cut the cucumber lengthways into four and slice out the centre which contains the seeds.

Cut each quarter lengthways again so you have eight thin sticks.

Remove pin bones from the salmon with tweezers.

Remove the skin.

Cut the salmon into slices then into batons about cm square.

Put the cooked rice into a bowl and mix in the seasoned vinegar little by little, fanning the rice to cool it.

The rice needs to be hot when the vinegar is mixed in, but must be cool to make the sushi or it will affect the nori.

Check the taste.

Lay a piece of nori, dull side up, on a bamboo sushi mat — this helps with rolling.

Spread a layer of sticky rice about cm thick over the nori, leaving a border about 2cm wide along the far edge.

Lay a row of cucumber and salmon along the middle of the rice, then use the mat to help roll up the sushi.

Squeeze it tightly so it holds together.

Repeat with the other pieces of nori.

With a sharp knife, slice the untidy ends off the rolls and cut into slices about 1.5cm thick.

Serve with a little bowl of Japanese soy sauce for dipping, and a squeeze of wasabi paste.

Sushi is best eaten as soon as possible after it is made.

However, it will keep a few hours covered with a damp cloth or plastic to prevent it drying out.

Tips