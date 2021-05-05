Scones promise warmth, comfort

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
I grew up on my family’s fruit and vegetable orchard in Millers Flat, where we have been known to grow the odd pumpkin.
These scones are best eaten fresh from the oven, with a generous spread of maple butter to top them off. Or try a savoury option such as quince paste and blue vein cheese.
I hope you love these little gems as much as I do.
Spiced pumpkin scones
Scones
1 cup pumpkin puree (see notes)
60g butter, melted
100g maple syrup or brown sugar
1 egg
2½ cup plain flour
4 tsp baking powder
1½ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp nutmeg
pinch sea salt
Maple butter
100g butter, softened
100ml maple syrup
¼ tsp sea salt
¼ tsp cinnamon
Method
Scones
Place the remaining dry ingredients in a large bowl and mix to combine, then pour in the wet ingredients.
Fold the mixture together in as few movements as possible, until just forming a dough.
Place dough on a floured bench and gently shape into a rough circle using a rolling pin to gently roll out to 3cm thickness. Cut dough into wedges (like a pizza) and place on a lined baking tray. Brush with milk and place in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
Maple butter
Place all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and, using an electric beater, mix until well combined and creamy.
Leave sitting at room temperature so it is nice and soft to spread on your scones. Store the remaining butter in the refrigerator.
Enjoy scones warm with maple butter, butter and homemade jam, or quince paste and blue vein cheese!
Notes: To make pumpkin puree, steam or roast one and a-half cups of fresh pumpkin.
When cooked, blitz in a food processor until smooth. Allow to cool.
If you don’t have buttermilk, no worries — measure half a cup of milk and add one tablespoon of white
vinegar or lemon juice. Allow the mixture to sit for at least 15 minutes before using (it will go a little curdled, which is perfect).