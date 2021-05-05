Scones promise warmth, comfort

Spiced pumpkin scones are probably one of the first things I made as a young girl. They were mum’s specialty, which I have tweaked slightly over the years.

I grew up on my family’s fruit and vegetable orchard in Millers Flat, where we have been known to grow the odd pumpkin.

These scones are best eaten fresh from the oven, with a generous spread of maple butter to top them off. Or try a savoury option such as quince paste and blue vein cheese.

I hope you love these little gems as much as I do.

Spiced pumpkin scones

Photo: Supplied

Scones

1 cup pumpkin puree (see notes)

Photo: Getty Images ½ cup buttermilk (see notes)

60g butter, melted

100g maple syrup or brown sugar

1 egg

2½ cup plain flour

4 tsp baking powder

1½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

pinch sea salt

Maple butter

100g butter, softened

100ml maple syrup

¼ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp cinnamon

Method

Scones

Steph Peirce works on her father's pumpkin path. Photo: Supplied

Heat oven to 200degC. In a medium-sized bowl, combine pumpkin puree, buttermilk, butter, maple and egg. Mix well.

Place the remaining dry ingredients in a large bowl and mix to combine, then pour in the wet ingredients.

Fold the mixture together in as few movements as possible, until just forming a dough.

Place dough on a floured bench and gently shape into a rough circle using a rolling pin to gently roll out to 3cm thickness. Cut dough into wedges (like a pizza) and place on a lined baking tray. Brush with milk and place in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.

Maple butter

Place all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl and, using an electric beater, mix until well combined and creamy.

Leave sitting at room temperature so it is nice and soft to spread on your scones. Store the remaining butter in the refrigerator.

Enjoy scones warm with maple butter, butter and homemade jam, or quince paste and blue vein cheese!

Notes: To make pumpkin puree, steam or roast one and a-half cups of fresh pumpkin.

When cooked, blitz in a food processor until smooth. Allow to cool.

If you don’t have buttermilk, no worries — measure half a cup of milk and add one tablespoon of white

vinegar or lemon juice. Allow the mixture to sit for at least 15 minutes before using (it will go a little curdled, which is perfect).