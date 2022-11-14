Special food for everyday occasions

Photos: Babiche Martens

Sesame-crusted pumpkin with honey

Use any type of pumpkin to create this crisp, tasty dish, slicing it into shapes that work for you. I’ve used runny honey, but you can also drizzle with a little teriyaki sauce or a dollop of salsa.

Serves 4-6

1 butternut, peeled, seeds removed

Flour, for dusting

1 egg

1 tsp salt

1 cup mixed sesame seeds

2 Tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp chilli flakes

2 Tbsp runny honey, to drizzle

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180degC. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Slice the butternut into 2cm rounds.

3. Dust the slices with flour.

4. Whisk the egg with two tablespoons of water and the salt. Dip the slices in the egg, allowing the excess to drip off, then coat in mixed sesame seeds. Place on baking tray.

5. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle on the chilli flakes, then place into the oven for 15 minutes. Turn over and cook for a further 15 minutes until crisp and golden.

6. Serve hot with a drizzle of honey.

Homemade gnocchi with asparagus and blue cheese

Homemade gnocchi is easy to make and once you master it, you’ll never need to buy the packaged products again. The fresher you make the gnocchi and the less handling the better. If you make it ahead of time, store covered on a well-floured tray to prevent it sticking.

Serves 4

500g potatoes, skin on

20g butter, melted

1 small egg

1 cup flour, plus extra for rolling

1 bunch asparagus, cut into 1cm pieces

Sauce

150g blue cheese

200ml cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Boil the potatoes in a large pot of salted water until completely soft. Cool long enough to be able to handle, then remove the skin and discard. Push the potato through a sieve into a large bowl. Add the melted butter and egg, combining gently.

2. Tip on to a generously floured bench, bringing together to form a ball. Cut it into four and roll each piece into a rope around 1½ cm thick. Cut every 2 cm with a knife. If the mixture becomes a bit sticky, keep adding more flour.

3. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Cook the gnocchi for 3 or 4 minutes until they rise to the surface. Do this in a few batches. Add the asparagus to the gnocchi water and blanch for 3 or 4 minutes. Then drain.

4. For the sauce, warm the blue cheese and cream and in a small pot stirring until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

5. To serve, place gnocchi in pasta bowls. Add the asparagus and drizzle over the sauce.

Fresh berry fool

A fruit fool is super-versatile. You can use any fruit and a dash of your favourite tipple, whatever that might be. I have used Cointreau. A sweet biscuit or a ginger snap is great for scooping out the bottom of your glass or bowl. You can buy sugar candy (candy floss) in small bags at specialty stores.

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 punnet strawberries, hulled

1 punnet raspberries

2 Tbsp Cointreau (or a bit more)

2 tsp arrowroot mixed with 2 tsp water

200ml cream, lightly whipped

Optional: sugar candy or extra fruit to decorate

Method

1. Into a medium-sized pot place the strawberries and raspberries with 1 Tbsp water. Cook on a low heat until softened. Add the Cointreau and arrowroot, cooking until thickened. Blend and cool completely. You can sieve them for a smoother mix, but I don’t.

2. Gently fold the puree into the cream and spoon into serving glasses or a large bowl.

3. When ready to serve top with extra fruit or, for a special occasion, some sugar candy.

