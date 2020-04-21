Suck it up for sweet relief

PHOTOS: HILLARY ROWLEY

Cough, cough, cough. Cough, cough.

Everyone knows how an irritated, dry throat feels, and the only thing to sooth it is sucking on something sweet. I read a Consumer review years ago, which concluded that it makes no difference what you are sucking so long as it is syrupy when it goes down your throat. You don’t actually need to buy individually wrapped, cough drops with loads of fancy ingredients.

I have always wanted to have a go at making a cough toffee, and despite what I just said about fancy ingredients, I wanted to make my toffee using a tincture of white horehound (also spelt hoarhound), a bitter perennial herb known to help sooth coughs.

Make a tincture by packing the leaves and flowers of white horehound into a jar and topping it up with vodka. Shake frequently for 6 weeks, strain and bottle.

To make cough toffee, or any toffee, I conducted some experiments, and it seemed to work fine with any of the substitutions of ingredients which I tried. So have some fun and experiment a little, just remember to keep the basic quantities the same, and use the same method.

Cough toffee

Ingredients

1 cup of sugar

2 Tbsp of horehound tincture, or lemon juice, or water, or rum

2 Tbsp of honey, or golden syrup, or ginger syrup

25g of butter or margarine

½ tsp peppermint or lemon essence (or flavour of your choice)

Method

Place all ingredients in a pot and place on a low heat. Initially stir the ingredients together, then leave unstirred.

Stand a pot of water nearby.

Also, prepare a buttered or oiled tray, a pair of kitchen scissors and a kitchen knife with a buttered or oiled blade.

As the mixture boils, test your toffee now and again by dripping a few drops into the cold water. Fish it out with your fingers; if it feels hard or cracks or snaps when you bite it, then it is ready.

Pour the liquid toffee on to your prepared tray and shift it around with the oiled knife as it starts to cool. Shape into a long sausage shape, and when you are able to handle it with your bare hands stretch it, fold it and twist it like a rope. Continue until firm, but malleable. Cut the toffee rope with your scissors.

To store, cover the pieces in icing sugar so the humidity in the air can’t turn your toffee into a big sticky blob.

It is easy to make and is surprisingly happy with variations. You don’t even have to wait until you have a cough!

Finding horehound: The plant has a fuzzy coating which makes it look frosted. The seeds stick to wool, and woolly dogs, as we discovered walking our wheaten terrier in horehound-infested paddocks. Because the seeds stick to sheep’s wool, you often find the plants growing under trees and other places where sheep sleep at night.