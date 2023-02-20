Summer tastes

PHOTOS: BABICHE MARTENS

Gazpacho with Thai flavours

So fresh, this gazpacho is perfect for a warm summery day. With a hint of Thai flavours, it will surprise guests expecting a traditional gazpacho recipe. Serve on ice for extra chill factor.

Serves 4

Ingredients

6 medium red tomatoes, roughly chopped

½ telegraph cucumber, chopped

1 clove garlic

¼ cup chopped red onion

½ red chilli, chopped

2 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

1 tsp sesame oil

¼ cup lime juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup chopped parsley or coriander

Method

Into a blender place the tomatoes, cucumber, garlic, onion, chilli, fish sauce, sugar, sesame oil and lime juice, blitzing until smooth.

Season with salt and pepper, place into a jar and cool.

When ready to serve, stir through the chopped parsley or coriander.

Serve on ice cubes with some extra sliced chilli and green leaves.

Bibimbap is a Korean-style bowl which is all about mixing the ingredients together to incorporate the flavours and the delicious spicy sauce. Change it up by trying it with fried chicken or tofu. There are endless options for such a dish. The secret is in the sauce’s sweet and spicy umami flavour. You will find gochujang at the supermarket.

Serves 4

Ingredients

Sauce

2 Tbsp gochujang

2 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp runny honey

1 Tbsp cider vinegar

2 Tbsp water

1 tsp black sesame seeds

1 clove garlic, crushed

Bowls

3-4 cups cooked rice

400g salmon, cut into cubes

1 apple, cut into sticks

1 small courgette, grated

1 carrot, coarsely grated

1 avocado

½ lemon

1 cup coriander, leaves picked

Method

Firstly make the sauce. In a small jug combine the gochujang, oil, honey, vinegar, water, sesame seeds and garlic, then set aside.

Into your serving bowl place some rice. Add the salmon, apple, courgette and carrot.

Peel and cut the avocado into slices, place in the bowl and squeeze over a little lemon.

When ready to serve, drizzle with the sauce and dot around some coriander.

Serve at room temperature.

Long eggplants are skinnier than the regular large purple ones, and cook more quickly because of their shape. If you can’t find any, chop a large eggplant into 2cm cubes. I have used dried organic ramen noodles here.

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 long eggplant, sliced 1cm thick

1 small red onion, chopped

1 Tbsp grated ginger

½ cup chopped garlic chives

1 cup chickpeas, drained

200g noodles, cooked

Salt and pepper

Sauce

¼ cup soy

2 Tbsp gochujang

1 Tbsp runny honey

1 clove garlic, grated

¼ cup water

Method

In a large frying pan warm the oil. Add the eggplant slices, cooking for 8-10 minutes until soft. Add the red onion, ginger and chives, continuing to cook for 5 minutes until soft.

For the sauce, combine in a bowl the soy, gochujang, honey, garlic and water.

Add the chickpeas to the eggplant, then add the sauce, cooking until everything is well coated.

Fold through the noodles, season and serve hot.— viva.co.nz