Summer tastes

Gazpacho with Thai flavours
So fresh, this gazpacho is perfect for a warm summery day. With a hint of Thai flavours, it will surprise guests expecting a traditional gazpacho recipe. Serve on ice for extra chill factor.
Serves 4
Ingredients
6 medium red tomatoes, roughly chopped
½ telegraph cucumber, chopped
1 clove garlic
¼ cup chopped red onion
½ red chilli, chopped
2 tsp fish sauce
1 tsp brown sugar
1 tsp sesame oil
¼ cup lime juice
Salt and pepper, to taste
¼ cup chopped parsley or coriander
Method
Into a blender place the tomatoes, cucumber, garlic, onion, chilli, fish sauce, sugar, sesame oil and lime juice, blitzing until smooth.
Season with salt and pepper, place into a jar and cool.
When ready to serve, stir through the chopped parsley or coriander.
Serve on ice cubes with some extra sliced chilli and green leaves.
Salmon bibimbap
Bibimbap is a Korean-style bowl which is all about mixing the ingredients together to incorporate the flavours and the delicious spicy sauce. Change it up by trying it with fried chicken or tofu. There are endless options for such a dish. The secret is in the sauce’s sweet and spicy umami flavour. You will find gochujang at the supermarket.
Serves 4
Ingredients
Sauce
2 Tbsp gochujang
2 Tbsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp runny honey
1 Tbsp cider vinegar
2 Tbsp water
1 tsp black sesame seeds
1 clove garlic, crushed
Bowls
3-4 cups cooked rice
400g salmon, cut into cubes
1 apple, cut into sticks
1 small courgette, grated
1 carrot, coarsely grated
1 avocado
½ lemon
1 cup coriander, leaves picked
Method
Firstly make the sauce. In a small jug combine the gochujang, oil, honey, vinegar, water, sesame seeds and garlic, then set aside.
Into your serving bowl place some rice. Add the salmon, apple, courgette and carrot.
Peel and cut the avocado into slices, place in the bowl and squeeze over a little lemon.
When ready to serve, drizzle with the sauce and dot around some coriander.
Serve at room temperature.
Sticky eggplant with chickpeas and noodles
Long eggplants are skinnier than the regular large purple ones, and cook more quickly because of their shape. If you can’t find any, chop a large eggplant into 2cm cubes. I have used dried organic ramen noodles here.
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 Tbsp olive oil
4 long eggplant, sliced 1cm thick
1 small red onion, chopped
1 Tbsp grated ginger
½ cup chopped garlic chives
1 cup chickpeas, drained
200g noodles, cooked
Salt and pepper
Sauce
¼ cup soy
2 Tbsp gochujang
1 Tbsp runny honey
1 clove garlic, grated
¼ cup water
Method
In a large frying pan warm the oil. Add the eggplant slices, cooking for 8-10 minutes until soft. Add the red onion, ginger and chives, continuing to cook for 5 minutes until soft.
For the sauce, combine in a bowl the soy, gochujang, honey, garlic and water.
Add the chickpeas to the eggplant, then add the sauce, cooking until everything is well coated.
Fold through the noodles, season and serve hot.— viva.co.nz