Winter goes plant-based

Cook book author Chelsea Winter. PHOTOS: TAM WEST

One of New Zealand’s top cook book authors Chelsea Winter is back.

After a break of three years, during which Winter became a mother and moved to the country, she has produced her sixth book, Supergood.

It is a major departure from her previous books in that its recipes are plant-based, so no meat, dairy or eggs, and the recipes can be made gluten-free. Her previous titles have all extolled the virtues of butter, cheese, cream and chicken.

"After five books along the same vibe, it feels good to offer something different," she says.

Winter wanted to create a book that would prove that cooking vegetarian and plant-based food could be just as tasty and satisfying as the other recipes she is known for.

These are meals she, baby Sky and partner Douglas eat regularly and are "supremely delicious", she says.

She hasn’t forgotten those with a sweet tooth either, with home baking and desserts that are refined sugar-free.

One of the attractions of her previous cookbooks was that she used everyday ingredients that were found easily at the supermarket.

It is something she has tried to stick to in the new book — however, plant-based cooking does require a few extra ingredients, so she has included a chapter, "Say hello to your new friends", to explain ingredients such as jackfruit, aquafaba, nutritional yeast and kelp powder.



Marinated feta

Makes 2 300ml jars

Prep 15 minutes plus 1+

hours soaking time and

overnight to set

Gluten free

1 cup raw cashews

½ cup melted coconut oil (it has to

be unflavoured)

1½ Tbsp hot water

1½ Tbsp canned chickpea liquid (aquafaba)

1 Tbsp nutritional yeast

1 clove garlic, peeled

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp finely ground black or white pepper

To assemble

2 350ml jars with lids (or one larger jar, or use a plastic container)

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup grapeseed or sunflower oil

2-4 small sprigs rosemary

20 whole peppercorns

THE BOOK: Supergood, by Chelsea Winter, published by Random House NZ, RRP $50.

Method

Place the cashews in a heatproof bowl or jug and cover with just-boiled water. Leave to soak for at least an hour (or overnight), then drain.

Line a square loaf tin with plastic wrap or baking paper so that it covers the base and goes up the sides.

Transfer the cashews to a high-speed blender or bullet blender, add the remaining ingredients and blitz until silky smooth. This will probably only be 10 seconds or so in a really good bullet, or a minute or two in a blender — just keep testing as you go.

Scrape the mixture into the tin, cover and freeze to set (or you can refrigerate overnight, but freezing seems to help the cheese keep its shape better).

Prepare the jars by filling them three-quarters full with half each of the oils, and divide the rosemary and peppercorns between the two. You can also just use one larger jar.

Slice the cheese into cubes with a sharp knife and carefully drop them into the oil mixture until the jars are loosely filled. Refrigerate immediately, and keep refrigerated until you need it.

The cheese will melt fairly quickly in hot weather and on hot food, but that’s part of its charm.

Margherita pizza

Makes 4

Prep 30 minutes plus 1+

hours rising time

Cook 10 minutes per pizza

Creamy cashew cheese

2 cups cashews

⅔ cup plant-based milk or water

¼ cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp salt

Dough

½ cup warm water

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp instant yeast granules

1½ cups high-grade flour

1½ cups plain flour

1 cup fine semolina, plus extra for under

the base

1 cup cold water

1 tsp salt

Tomato sauce

⅔ cup tomato paste

½ cup warm water

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp dried oregano

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

Toppings

500g fresh, very ripe red tomatoes

flaky salt and cracked pepper

chilli flakes

1 cup grated dairy-free cheese (optional)

fresh basil leaves

To make it gluten-free

Use a pre-made GF base and

no semolina.

Method

Place the cashews in a heatproof bowl, cover with boiling water and leave to soak for 20 minutes or until needed.

To make the dough

Place the warm water in a small bowl and whisk in the sugar. Whisk in the yeast and leave to sit for 5-10 minutes until the yeast foams up.

Place the flours, semolina, cold water and salt in a large mixing bowl and add the frothy yeast mixture. Stir until it comes together to form a craggy dough, then tip it out on to a lightly floured benchtop and knead for around 10 minutes, or until it’s very stretchy and it springs back when you press a finger into it. You can add a little more flour if it seems sticky, but not too much.

Oil the inside a large clean bowl and add the dough to it. Cover with a clean cloth and leave in a warm, draught-free place until it’s doubled in size — this might take an hour or two.

While the dough is rising, prepare the cheese and tomato sauce. Drain the cashews, then whizz in a high-speed or bullet blender along with the milk or water, nutritional yeast and salt. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

To make the sauce

Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl and add salt to taste.

Slice the tomatoes and sit them on paper towels to absorb some of the excess moisture.

Once the dough has doubled in size, break it into four even pieces, roll them into balls and place on a well-floured baking tray or benchtop. Leave for another 15 minutes until looking a bit puffy.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 240degC fan-bake (or basically the hottest your oven will go). Set the rack near the bottom of the oven. If you have a pizza stone, heat it in the oven now, or heat a nice thick oven tray instead. If you want to bake more than one pizza at a time, heat a second pizza stone or oven tray as well.

Sprinkle a large board, or a baking tray without sides, with a layer of semolina so that you can easily shimmy your assembled pizzas on to the hot stone or oven tray.

Squash each dough ball between your hands, then sort of shimmy it around, holding the edge so that it stretches out a bit using gravity. Place it on top of the semolina and finish pulling it into a rough circle using your fingers and palms. It doesn’t matter if it’s a bit uneven-looking — just make sure there are no holes. You want the edges to be a bit thicker than the middle bit. You can use a rolling pin, but I don’t reckon it works as well.

Spread some tomato sauce out on each base using the back of a dessert spoon. Spread with some of the cashew cheese and arrange tomato slices on top. Season with salt, pepper and chilli flakes. Sprinkle with the cheese, if using.

Open the oven and carefully slide each pizza on to the heated stone or tray. Bake for 8-10 minutes, until the crust is golden. Slice, top with basil leaves and serve.

Tips: The semolina in the dough helps the base go nice and chewy (which I love), and it also acts as little ball bearings when you’re trying to slide the pizza from the board to the stone or tray.

If you don’t need four big pizzas all at once, you can freeze the balls of dough, well wrapped. Defrost for a few hours in the fridge until workable. The tomato sauce freezes well, too.

You can sprinkle some plant parmesan over the top before baking if you like.

Carrot cake

Makes 1 21-2cm cake

Prep 20 minutes

rising time

Cook 45 minutes

Cake

⅔ cup soft brown sugar or caster sugar

¾ cup grapeseed, rice bran or sunflower oil

½ cup canned chickpea liquid (aquafaba)

¼ cup plant-based milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp salt

1½ cups plain flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp baking powder

2 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground cloves

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¾ cup ground almonds

1½ cups peeled and grated carrot

⅓ cup raisins or sultanas

¼ cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Icing and garnish

½ cup dairy-free spread

1¼ cups icing sugar

zest of 2 lemons

2 Tbsp lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

1 Tbsp just-boiled water

chopped pistachios, walnuts or pumpkin seeds

To make it gluten-free

Use a GF flour mix without raising agent added.

Method

Heat the oven to 180degC on bake. Line the base and sides of a 21–22cm round cake tin with baking paper (I just chuck a whole piece in and flatten/scrumple it up the sides).

Place the sugar, oil, aquafaba, milk, vanilla, vinegar and salt in a medium-sized bowl and stir with a whisk to combine.

Sift the flour, baking soda, baking powder and spices into a large mixing bowl. Add the almonds and stir to combine, then make a well in the middle and scrape the wet mixture in. Fold until evenly combined. Add the carrot, raisins and walnuts, if using, and fold them through.

Scrape the mixture into the tin, smooth it out and bake for about 45 minutes, or until a skewer poked in comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then remove and leave to cool completely on a wire rack.

To make the icing

Beat the spread and icing sugar in a bowl for a few minutes until light and fluffy. Add the lemon zest, juice, salt and a little boiled water, and beat again briefly until smooth. You can add a little more water if you like it a bit thinner. It may not go completely smooth, but that’s OK. Let it cool to room temperature, then spread on top of the cooled cake. Sprinkle with pistachios, walnuts or pumpkin seeds.

Keeps for a few days in an airtight container at room temperature.

Tip: This cake isn’t huge, so make sure you use the correct size of tin. If you like, you can double the mixture to make two 21cm cakes and stack them with extra icing in the middle.

Or, if you need a whopper of a cake for a special occasion, make one large cake using a 24cm tin.