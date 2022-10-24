Wrapped in delicious

It’s surprising but New Zealand households are throwing away more than 4500 tonnes of banana each year. Whether the banana is overripe, or half-eaten, there are ways to save this nutritious and valuable fruit.

One of our favourite tips is to peel, slice, and freeze bananas you know aren’t going to be eaten on time. The frozen bananas are now ready to be blended into a smoothie or defrosted and added into baking. You can also mash ripe banana and beat with an egg, then cook spoonfuls of it in a greased pan and you’ve made pancakes.

Looking for a new way to serve up a banana? Try out this dessert spring roll, inspired by a popular snack and street food from The Philippines. Turon is commonly made with spring roll wrappers and deep fried; this version of a turon is baked and uses filo (or phyllo) pastry making a light, crispy and delicious snack (or dessert, served hot and topped with ice cream)!

Find more recipe ideas and other tips on our website at

www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz or check out what we’re up to @lovefoodhatewastenz on Facebook and Instagram.

Ingredients

4 sheets filo pastry, cut in half so you get pieces close to A4 paper size

30g butter, melted

1 large banana, cut into thirds then rectangular batons

2-3 jackfruit pieces, thinly sliced (optional)

3 Tbsp dark or light brown sugar

Method

1. Prepare all the ingredients so they are laid out in front of you. It may also help speed things up by portioning the bananas and jackfruit (if using) into 8 equal portions, or as many portions you are making depending on the amount of filo pastry sheets you have.

2. Line a tray with baking paper or a baking mat.

3. Heat oven to 210degC (bake) or 190degC (fan bake).

Note: it is easier to fold the turon with the short end of the filo pastry always closest to you.

4. Take one sheet of filo pastry and lightly brush the bottom half with butter, fold the top half down. Remembering to keep the short end close to you, brush this layer, particularly the edges with butter.

5. Place the banana and jackfruit towards the bottom third of the pastry, scatter 1 packed teaspoon of sugar. Fold pastry over the filling, fold in the sides, brush dry edges with butter and continue rolling to resemble a spring roll. Place on the prepared tray.

6. Continue until you have used up all the ingredients, if you have any remaining butter brush the outsides of the turon before baking.

7. Bake for 15 minutes, then turn heat down to 180degC (bake) or 160degC (fan) and continue baking for another 10 minutes or until golden brown. Turning the tray if needed.

8. Leave to cool slightly before transferring on to a tray or serving platter.

Tips

- You can substitute the jackfruit pieces with chopped nuts, chocolate pieces, and fresh or dried fruits such as pineapple.

- Freeze any extra filo pastry in sealed freezer bags.

- Change up ingredient quantities to suit.