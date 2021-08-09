Roasted Miso Cauliflower

PHOTOS: BABICHE MARTENS/VIVA.CO.NZ

This is a perfect accompaniment to a slow-cooked leg of lamb, or equally delicious on its own. The flavours get better with time, so do enjoy it the next day if there’s any left.

Serves 6

1 medium cauliflower

3 Tbsp white miso

2 Tbsp runny honey

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp grated ginger

2 tsp lemon zest

1 spring onion, finely chopped

1 Tbsp sesame seed

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200degC.

2. Trim excess rough leaves from the cauliflower and cut a flat base.

3. Place the whole cauliflower into a large pot of salted water, bringing to a simmer for 10 minutes. Drain and place on a lined baking tray. Pat dry with paper towels.

4. In a small bowl combine the miso, honey, garlic, ginger, zest, spring onion and half the sesame seeds. Spread over the cauliflower. Place in the oven for 35 minutes or until crispy and golden. Serve hot with remaining sesame seeds.You will be surprised how the strong flavour of parsnips is subdued by cooking them this way.

Delightfully simple parsnip rostis

Rostis are a great way to introduce parsnip to those ready to dismiss the versatile vegetable.

Makes 6

3 cups peeled and grated parsnip

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 eggs

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp cornflour

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp salt

2 Tbsp olive oil

To serve

120g baby spinach, wilted

6 fried eggs

Basil leaves

Method

1. Place the grated parsnip, garlic, eggs, zest, cornflour, cumin and salt into a large bowl, combining well.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a frying pan. Place 3 half cups of mixture into the pan to form the rostis. You can use a greased 8cm egg ring or go more rustic in your look. Cook for 4 or 5 minutes until golden underneath, then flip for a further 3 or 4 minutes. Do the same for the remaining three.

3. Serve with wilted spinach and top with a fried egg and basil. — viva.co.nz