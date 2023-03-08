In season: Plums

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

When you have juicy Black Doris plums you cannot help but get baking.

Muffins are great as they are so quick to make and great for a delicious snack but also good to fill the lunch boxes up.

Plum muffins

Makes: 12

Preparation: 15min

Cooking: 25-30 min

Skill: Easy

Ingredients

6-8 plums, stones removed, plums cut into bite sized pieces.

1 Tbsp honey or maple syrup

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ cup desiccated coconut

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup medium oats

1 tsp mixed spice

2 eggs

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup olive oil

1 cup natural yoghurt

Method

Preheat the oven 180 degC

Line 12 muffin tins with patty papers or grease well with oil and dust with a little flour.

Toss the diced plums with the honey or syrup and set aside.

In a mixing bowl add the flour, baking powder, coconut, sugar, oats and spice, whisk together to combine.

In another bowl mix the eggs, vanilla, oil and yoghurt.

Combine the wet ingredients into the dry.

Stir to combine. Do not overmix. This is very important or your muffins will be tough and burst at the top.

Spoon into the muffin tins and bake until golden and risen and the centre is firm to the touch. About 25-30 minutes.

Cool before removing from the tins.