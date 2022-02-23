Steinlager latest to join zero alcohol trend

Some beer now has less alcohol in it than fruit juice, writes Ric oram. That must be enough to drive a teetotaller to drink!

The latest to tempt is Steinlager Zero, which claims to have only 0.05% alcohol — and that is less than the 0.6% that can occur in apple, grape or orange juice after they are opened to wild yeasts in the air. Even a ripe banana (0.4%) or some hamburger buns (over 1%) have more than this beer.

Technically, anything under 0.5% can be called “alcohol-free”. It is made by interrupting the fermentation process or removing the alcohol by filtration or distillation, like this one.

The process tends to also remove flavour. This Steinlager is not as we know it: it is maltier and not as crisp or bitter, but is less watery than most alcohol-free beers.

The Zero version is brewed by Lion in Australia. It is available only in 12-packs for about $22, which is a dollar or two less than most other alcohol-free brands.

Zero alcohol sales increased by nearly a third in the year ended October 2021, and low alcohol beer sales are now 10 times higher than five years ago.

New batch

Sixteen students have started this year’s course at Otago Polytechnic’s Otago Brew School in Cromwell. The intake is evenly split between male and female, with ages ranging from 18 to 64.

Not all of the students since the course started three years ago have sought a career in brewing, but 10 are now employed in breweries, including a 2020 graduate at Speight’s in Dunedin and a 2021 graduate at Emersons in Dunedin.

Top 100

Parrotdog’s Birdseye hazy IPA is listed as the best beer of 2021 in the Gabs (Great Australian Beer SpecTAPular) annual public vote.

Garage Project Sunrise Valley hazy IPA was second and Panhead Super Charger APA third. Among others in the top 100 were Cassels milk stout (12) and Emerson’s pilsner (30), Orange Roughy (66) and Bird Dog (75).

Top 10

Untapped, an international website where drinkers rate the beer they are drinking, has listed a New Zealand brew among the best India pale ales of 2021. It is Parrotdog’s IPA, which was the seventh highest-rated IPA.

Guinness was the most mentioned by drinkers on Untapped last year, followed by Heineken. Corona was 4th and Stella Artois 9th. That is not to say that every comment was complimentary ...

No Chinese beers made it on to the Untapped list, even though they are among the top-selling beers in the world. Snow sells more beer than any other brand but is rarely seen outside China.

Other big Chinese producers are Yanjing, Harbin and Tsingtao — the latter often sold in plastic bags in the city where it is made, with locals sipping it through a straw as they stroll around.



