Tomato, Fennel and Tuna Salad

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 4-6
100g tuna fillet
1 Tbsp olive oil
3 cups various tomatoes
1 cup shaved fennel
¼ red onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup chopped fennel fronds
Dressing
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper
Grilled toasts, to serve
Method
1. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Rub the fillet with oil. Sear on both sides for 2 minutes. Remove and cool. Slice thinly.
2. Cut the tomatoes into different shapes (slice some, quarter others) and place onto a platter. Sprinkle with the fennel, red onion, fronds and place on the tuna.
3. Drizzle over the oil and vinegar, season, and serve with crunchy toasts.
- Viva