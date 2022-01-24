Monday, 24 January 2022

Tomato, Fennel and Tuna Salad

    PHOTO: BABICHE MARTENS
    PHOTO: BABICHE MARTENS
    Fresh is best when it comes to tuna says Angela Casey. If you have been out fishing and have hooked something fresh, cook a fillet and use it instead of the tuna. It is all about using what is available in this light, bright summer salad.

    Serves 4-6

    100g tuna fillet

    1 Tbsp olive oil

    3 cups various tomatoes

    1 cup shaved fennel

    ¼ red onion, thinly sliced

    ¼ cup chopped fennel fronds

    Dressing

    2 Tbsp olive oil

    2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

    Salt and pepper

    Grilled toasts, to serve

    Method

    1. Heat a frying pan to a high heat. Rub the fillet with oil. Sear on both sides for 2 minutes. Remove and cool. Slice thinly.

    2. Cut the tomatoes into different shapes (slice some, quarter others) and place onto a platter. Sprinkle with the fennel, red onion, fronds and place on the tuna.

    3. Drizzle over the oil and vinegar, season, and serve with crunchy toasts.

     - Viva

