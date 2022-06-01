Value to be had among the lower-shelf Chardonnays

Sourcing the wines for today’s tasting gave me the chance to "get down", minus the "and boogie". I decided to take a look at a range of the cheapest wines at my local supermarket and set myself a budget of $10 a bottle.

It was a chance to "get down" pricewise and physically get on down as these wines were all tucked away on the very lowest shelf.

Two were from Australia, two supposedly Kiwi wines had Australian juice, while there was one Kiwi and one South African. Some were creditable, but I was reminded of the old adage: "you get what you pay for".

2020 Montana Winemaker’s Chardonnay

PriceRating

Attractive hints of

caramel/butter

scotch, toast, citrus

and melon. The

palate is similar,

though more in the

stonefruit spectrum

with a supple

mouthfeel, a touch of

kernel and easy

drinking appeal. The

stonefruit notes

could make this a

good crossover wine

for pinot gris

drinkers. Clean, fresh

and precisely what

you’d expect.

www.montanawines.co.nz

2021 Little Harvest South African Chardonnay

PriceRating

A sweeter note leads,

toffee/caramel,

smoke, lanolin and

clotted cream. A

chalky, grainy feel to

the texture, a cooler

feel with a tanginess

alluding to citrus. Not

bounding out of the

glass with flavour, but

works as a lighter

style. Given that firm

chewiness, this might

be a good option with

food. Indicative of its

price.

www.constellationnz.com

2021 Shingle Peak Chardonnay

PriceRating

A little melon and

citrus, cream,

caramel, shy but

appealing. Surprising

fatness to the texture,

creamy, ripe fruit (a

little peach and

stonefruit), spice and

dry honey with a

touch of warmth and

even some length. All

credit to what they

have got into the bottle

for the price; lots of

all-round appeal here.

www.tweglobal.com/brands /shingle-peak

2020 Mill Road Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay

PriceRating

Aromas akin to

golden syrup/barley

sugar, cream cheese,

nectarine and apple.

Stonefruit & spice on

the light to medium-

weight palate, some

viscosity, a character

akin to licking iron and

wet stones with

chewiness more

evident on the close.

Firmness to this

suggesting it would

be better paired with

food rather than as an

aperitif.

www.wineportfolio.co.nz

2021 Jacob’s Creek Classic Chardonnay

PriceRating

Tiny hint of funk, butter

on burnt toast, tropical

fruit nuances,

appealing. At first, a

sweet ‘n’ sour feel, the

sweet fruit paired with

tangy citrus akin to

sour worms. This

opens up nicely with

aeration, building extra

body and flavour,

freshness here, which

is rather appealing.

Perhaps an oyster

shell-like saline note

too. A little chewiness

and performs well at

the price.

www.jacobscreek.com

2020 Wolf Blass Eaglehawk Chardonnay

PriceRating

The nose somewhat

nondescript, perhaps

melon, cream and

spice. The palate is

bolder with

butterscotch, ripe

banana, peach,

tropically fruited,

vanillan oak characters

to the fore. Some

creamy texture, with

sweet butterscotch and

golden syrup becoming

more dominant. A

game of two halves, the

innocuous nose giving

way to a crowd-

pleasing palate.

www.wolfblass.com