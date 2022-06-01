Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Value to be had among the lower-shelf Chardonnays

    By Mark Henderson
    Sourcing the wines for today’s tasting gave me the chance to "get down", minus the "and boogie".I decided to take a look at a range of the cheapest wines at my local supermarket and set myself a budget of $10 a bottle.

    It was a chance to "get down" pricewise and physically get on down as these wines were all tucked away on the very lowest shelf.

    Two were from Australia, two supposedly Kiwi wines had Australian juice, while there was one Kiwi and one South African. Some were creditable, but I was reminded of the old adage: "you get what you pay for".

     

    2020 Montana Winemaker’s Chardonnay

     

    Price Promo $9.99
    Rating Good

    Attractive hints of
    caramel/butter
    scotch, toast, citrus
    and melon. The
    palate is similar,
    though more in the
    stonefruit spectrum
    with a supple
    mouthfeel, a touch of
    kernel and easy
    drinking appeal.   The
    stonefruit notes
    could make this a
    good crossover wine
    for pinot gris
    drinkers. Clean, fresh
    and precisely what
    you’d expect.

     

    www.montanawines.co.nz

     

    2021 Little Harvest South African Chardonnay

     

    Price Promo $8.99
    Rating Fair to Good

    A sweeter note leads,
    toffee/caramel,
    smoke, lanolin and
    clotted cream. A
    chalky, grainy feel to
    the texture, a cooler
    feel with a tanginess
    alluding to citrus. Not
    bounding out of the
    glass with flavour, but
    works as a lighter
    style. Given that firm
    chewiness, this might
    be a good option with
    food. Indicative of its
    price.

     

    www.constellationnz.com

     

    2021 Shingle Peak Chardonnay

     

    Price Promo $8.99
    Rating Very Good

    A little melon  and
    citrus, cream,
    caramel, shy but
    appealing. Surprising
    fatness to the texture,
    creamy, ripe fruit (a
    little peach and
    stonefruit), spice and
    dry honey with a
    touch of warmth and
    even some length. All
    credit to what they
    have  got into the bottle
    for the price; lots of
    all-round appeal here.

     

    www.tweglobal.com/brands /shingle-peak

     

    2020 Mill Road Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay

     

    Price Promo $9.99
    Rating Fair to Good

    Aromas akin to
    golden syrup/barley
    sugar, cream cheese,
    nectarine and apple.
    Stonefruit & spice on
    the light to medium-
    weight palate, some
    viscosity, a character
    akin to licking iron and
    wet stones with
    chewiness more
    evident on the close.
    Firmness to this
    suggesting it would
    be better paired with
    food rather than as an
    aperitif.

     

    www.wineportfolio.co.nz

     

    2021 Jacob’s Creek Classic Chardonnay

     

    Price Promo $8.99
    Rating Very Good

    Tiny hint of funk, butter
    on burnt toast, tropical
    fruit nuances,
    appealing. At first, a
    sweet ‘n’ sour feel, the
    sweet fruit paired with
    tangy citrus akin to
    sour worms. This
    opens up nicely with
    aeration, building extra
    body and flavour,
    freshness here, which
    is rather appealing.
    Perhaps an oyster
    shell-like saline note
    too. A little chewiness
    and performs well at
    the price.

     

    www.jacobscreek.com

     

    2020 Wolf Blass Eaglehawk Chardonnay

     

    Price Promo $9.99
    Rating Good to Very Good

    The nose somewhat
    nondescript, perhaps
    melon, cream and
    spice. The palate is
    bolder with
    butterscotch, ripe
    banana, peach,
    tropically fruited,
    vanillan oak characters
    to the fore. Some
    creamy texture,  with
    sweet butterscotch and
    golden syrup becoming
    more dominant. A
    game of two halves, the
    innocuous nose giving
    way to a crowd-
    pleasing palate.

     

    www.wolfblass.com