Warming and substantial

Photo: Getty Images

Black-eyed bean and herb burgers

A more substantial plate this week came about when I made a batch of bean-burgers, patting the paste of black-eyed beans, basil and chilli into little cakes with flour-dusted hands and frying them until their outsides crisped. We ate them for lunch with a tomato salad and some of the whole beans and basil we had set aside earlier.

There is a somewhat worthy undertone to the word "bean-burger". To extinguish this, I find myself seasoning my little bean cakes with extreme generosity.

Those I made this week were flecked with fresh herbs — basil and chives — and with the lingering heat from a spoonful of sriracha.

Crisp outside and soft within, they work in a soft bun or a wrap, but also as a stand-alone dish, with a tomato salad.

Serves 3 (makes 6)

1 x 400g can black-eyed beans

1 x 400g can butter beans

12 chives

15g (weight with stalks) parsley

25g basil leaves

2 cloves garlic

1 Tbsp sriracha

2 Tbsp, plus a little extra olive oil

8 cherry or other small tomatoes

Method

Tip the beans into a colander or sieve and rinse them under running water. Shake the beans dry then tip them into a mixing bowl.

Finely chop the chives. Remove the parsley leaves from the stalks and finely chop them, then finely shred the basil leaves. (I find the easiest way to do this is to place the leaves on top of one another, roll them tightly then shred them finely with a knife.) Add the herbs to the beans.

Peel and finely crush the garlic cloves to a paste. (I like to use a pestle with a pinch of salt.) Scrape into the beans, then season the mixture with salt and black pepper.

Reserve a quarter of the mixture in a small bowl, then mash the rest with a potato masher or briefly in a food processor. Take care not to overmix. Stir in the sriracha.

Shape the mixture into 6 small patties, about 8cm in diameter, then set them on a tray in the fridge to rest for half an hour.

Thickly slice the tomatoes, toss with a little olive oil and black pepper and set aside.

Warm 3 Tbsp of olive oil in a shallow pan over a moderate heat, place the patties (or as many as will fit into your pan) in the hot oil and cook for 5 or 6 minutes until golden underneath.

Turn the patties over carefully with a palette knife, then cook the other side for a further 3 or 4 minutes.

Divide the tomatoes between four plates, then scatter the reserved beans over them and divide the cakes among them.

