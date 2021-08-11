Wine journey to Wanaka

Jen Parr is the winemaker at Valli, in Wanaka. PHOTO: ANNA ALLAN Rebecca Fox about her journey. In a former life, Jennifer Parr sold financial software and dragged her friends to wine appreciation classes. New Zealand’s top winemaker in 2020 and co-chair of judges in the New World Wine Awards, Jennifer Parr, believes Otago has only scraped the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the wine it makes. She tellsabout her journey. In a former life, Jennifer Parr sold financial software and dragged her friends to wine appreciation classes.

The Valli winemaker grew up 40 minutes away from an international winegrowing region, the Willamette Valley in Oregon, but her family did not drink wine.

Her first exposure to wine came when she moved to California to study at Stanford University. Living just a short drive from Napa Valley, she and her friends visited cellar doors, tasting wines.

"I thought that was cool."

Moves to New York and then London gave her the opportunity to taste wine and food from all over the world.

In London she decided she wanted to learn more and started going to wine appreciation classes, "dragging" her buddies along, too.

"I was borderline obsessed."

It was there she realised wine’s ability to express "place" and "capture the moment" as people raised glasses in celebration.

"It grabbed me."

Her job in financial software sales appealed not because she was a "techie" but because it gave her the opportunity to pay the rent, travel and have a "wine budget".

"I wasn’t reading The Wall Street Journal for the financial news but the wine reviews and the travel sections."

Parr began to feel as if she was "snoozing". A morning person, she thought about what made her want to get up in the morning.

"Food, wine, international travel, that’s what interested me."

She enjoyed the selling and teaching aspects of her job and thought perhaps she could learn how wine was made.

"I thought I could sell something I’m interested in."

So she headed to France for the wine harvest. Two vintages in, she was hooked.

"Telling the story of the wine, being part of making it, that hands-on experience. I’ve never looked back."

Along the way she became very interested in New World wines from countries such as New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. She used to make a special trip to a store in London that sold New Zealand wines to try out its sauvignon blancs and pinot noirs.

Parr decided she wanted to give winemaking in New Zealand a go and started sending letters to wineries, seeking work.

"I think I sent out 50 letters to wineries I’d never tasted their wines or heard of."

Jen Parr co-chairs at the New World Wine Awards. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Part of the attraction of New Zealand was its outdoor activities. Having grown up in Oregon with mountains, lakes and rivers, nature was a big part of her life.

"After a decade in big cities, New Zealand seemed to be that place with all the natural wonders and I could work in the industry I loved."

Eventually, Villa Maria gave her a harvest job. She did two harvests in Hawke’s Bay and one in Canterbury before she returned home to Oregon, to be closer to her family, for a harvest.

"I knew then New Zealand was where I wanted to end up. I saw opportunities in the New Zealand wine industry."

She applied for a job in Central Otago and has never left. She started out as assistant winemaker for Olssens (which went on to become Terra Sancta) and then was head winemaker from 2009 until 2014.

"New Zealand is home to me. Sometimes I’m called an American winemaker but I correct that. New Zealand is where I learnt my craft and where I want to be."

She received five trophies for pinot noir and pinot noir rose, including Champion Wine of Show in 2012, when she was the first winemaker to receive the Champion Winemaker Award at the New Zealand International Wine Show.

Parr then joined Valli and has not looked back. In 2019 she was nominated as one of six finalists in the Gourmet Traveller WINE New Zealand Winemaker of the Year and last year won the award.

"It was the pinnacle of my career to date to be awarded it by industry stalwarts."

She believes her passion, energy, enthusiasm and love of what she does is probably what singled her out for the award.

That and her love for Otago.

"I was lucky to find a place that brings out my best self. The grandeur of our surroundings pushes you."

But the award is also a tribute to her colleagues and others she has worked with over the years.

"The young ones are so talented."

As Central Otago vineyards are only 35 years old, wine makers have only scraped the "tip of the iceberg" of what they might be able to produce.

Asked about the impact of climate change on wine growing, Parr says in Central Otago rather than a warming climate, the trend noticed in the past five or six years has been towards more erratic weather, from the warmest vintage on record in 2018 to the particularly cool 2020.

Jen Parr. PHOTO: ANNA ALLAN

"There is no new norm. It’s erratic shifts in nature that is its real manifestation."

Having experienced more than 17 harvests in New Zealand, she is able to call on past vintage experiences to help decision-making.

The seasonality that Central Otago experiences is what makes its wines great, she says.

"At Valli we do seasonably particularly well. We embrace different seasons — it keeps you on your toes."

Parr is a member of Women in Wine, a group that offers networking and mentoring for women in the industry but she sees it as a group with a commonality working together to make things better for everyone.

As part of the mentoring programme she has been assisting vineyard manager Katrina Jackson, from Chard Farm, who is one of the national finalists in the Young Viticulturist of the Year.

"It’s been a wonderful experience watching her grow and achieve."

While she is known for her pinot noir, Parr is still passionate about trying many different varieties.

"I’m a big believer to understand wines you make you must taste other wines."

So she will try syrah, grenache, cabernet and is working on extending her knowledge of Italian wines.

"New Zealand is at an exciting time with chardonnay so I’ll drink, taste or experience chardonnay at every opportunity."

While biased towards pinot noir and chardonnay, Parr is also interested in emerging New Zealand varieties such as albarino and tempranillo.

"These are lesser known grapes in New Zealand but they have the ability to show a sense of place."

A Central Otago tempranillo will be different from a Spanish tempranillo and a Hawke’s Bay tempranillo.

Far away from selling software, Jen Parr has a passion for winemaking. PHOTO: ANNA ALLAN

Parr is also a fan of gin, as it has a similarity with wine in having a "sense of place" due to the botanicals used to flavour different gins.

"Explorations are endless."

At this time of year, while the winery is quieter, people are more than likely to find Parr on a skifield.

She married a Kiwi, who happens to work on a skifield, so she spends much of her spare time in winter skiing. The rest of the year she is out on her mountain bike or tramping.

"We’ve got two dogs who love long walks and getting outside. I often say if you do not like winter why live in Wanaka?"

For the past five years, she has also put some of the quiet time towards judging the New World Wine Awards.

For the first time this year, she is co-chairing the judges of the competition in which more than 1100 wines are scored in an effort to find the top 50 wines available for $25 or less in New World supermarkets.

"It’s long days but it’s very exciting to be on the other side of the show. It’s an incredibly important wine show for New Zealand and New Zealanders," Parr said from the judging late in July.

She believes this sort of competition is important to help educate and encourage wine drinkers to explore different varieties of wine without a significant financial investment.

Working her first harvest in France, she would often shop in supermarkets for wine, keeping an eye out for specials.

"It was great exposure to wines you’d not usually hear of."

— The full results of the New World Top 50 will be announced in October

New World Wine Awards trends:

1100 wines entered from 175 wineries

Two-thirds are from New Zealand vineyards and the balance from international locations including Australia, France, Italy and Spain. Marlborough entered the most wines (300+), followed by Hawke’s Bay (nearly 200).

The most-entered varieties are:

Pinot noir (140+)

Sauvignon blanc, single variety reds and shiraz/syrah (equal at 130+)

Chardonnay (115+)

Rose and pinot gris (105+)

Varieties entry growth: