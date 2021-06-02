Wine industry ageing nicely

I recently spent time pondering the age of our Central Otago wine industry and its ever-growing maturity — in vine age, the number of vintages harvested and in the accrual of knowledge in fine-tuning viticulture to achieve the very best fruit.

Felton Road, Rockburn and Chard Farm have all had vines in the ground for more than a quarter of a century, while Maude, the relative newcomer, has its roots in the considerably older Mt Maude vineyard.

How far they have all come in the quality of wines they continue to produce!

2019 Felton Road Bannockburn pinot noir

Price: $68Rating: Excellent to outstanding

Volume evident on the nose.

Dark cherry and spice,

shifting to red fruits, dusty

notes later. Power yet purity.

Silkiness on entry before the

tannins kick in, matched by

the swelling fruit,

spiciness and savoury

qualities with lovely flow

through the mouth.

There’s sumptuousness

to this, offering superb

drinkability, yet clear

potential too.

www.feltonroad.com

2019 Rockburn The Art pinot noir

Price: $96Rating: Excellent

Savoury, a medicinal note

shifting quickly to berry

compote/ripe fruits. Dusty, a

schisty/slatey character, the

nose changing all the time.

Similar complexity on the

palate with lots of

interesting elements that

don’t yet feel quite

cohesive. A wisp of milk

chocolate frames the

chewy finish as the

deceptively powerful

tannins grow. A gangly

youth, all about future

potential.

www.rockburn.co.nz

2019 Maude Poison Creek Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $45Rating: Excellent tooutstanding

Attractively subtle perfume

adding oak spices, fruit

sweetness and savoury

touches. Vibrancy and zest

to the palate, nicely

structured, growing and

swelling to display real

elegance and delightful

mouth-feel as the

savoury qualities grow

with the fruit. Superb

balance, the flavours

hanging on the long

finish.



www.maudewines.com

2019 Felton Road Calvert Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $80.50Rating: Excellent

Subtle but appealing florality,

earth, forest floor, the ripe

fruit sashaying in the wings.

There’s a brashness to this

initially, youthfully gangly if

you will, but time and air

allows the fruit to take the

lead role, with savoury

and earthy notes the

understudy. As the nose

opens up, this develops

lovely texture, showing

drinkability, freshness

and vivacity, yet potential

too.

www.feltonroad.com

2019 Chard Farm Mata-Au Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $47Rating: Very good toexcellent

Fascinating nose, violetty

florals, funky hints, a little

struck match and bonfire

smoke. Refreshingly tangy

palate, juicy, bright, a

cool feel to this, quite a

depth of fruit and

structural backbone to

match. Its light colour

belies the weight, with a

lip-smacking feel to the

long, fruit-filled finish.

Shows its youthfulness

with aeration.

www.chardfarm.co.nz

2019 Chard Farm Finla Mor Central Otago pinot noir

Price: $42Rating: Excellent

Intriguing nose, a wisp of

funk and sweet ’n’ sour

initially, shifting to steely/

minerally coolness. That

coolness continues on the

palate backed by a raft of

red fruits and a chewy,

grainy mouth-feel. Earth,

lead pencil and savoury

notes build, yet this

remains bright and

youthful with mouth-

puckering tannins. A

slow burner that really

grows on me.



www.chardfarm.co.nz