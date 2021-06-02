Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Wine industry ageing nicely

    By Mark Henderson
    I recently spent time pondering the age of our Central Otago wine industry and its ever-growing maturity — in vine age, the number of vintages harvested and in the accrual of knowledge in fine-tuning viticulture to achieve the very best fruit.

    Felton Road, Rockburn and Chard Farm have all had vines in the ground for more than a quarter of a century, while Maude, the relative newcomer, has its roots in the considerably older Mt Maude vineyard.

    How far they have all come in the quality of wines they continue to produce!

    2019 Felton Road Bannockburn pinot noir

    Price: $68
    Rating: Excellent to outstanding

    Volume evident on the nose.
    Dark cherry and spice,
    shifting to red fruits, dusty
    notes later. Power yet purity.
    Silkiness on entry before the
    tannins kick in, matched by
    the swelling fruit,
    spiciness and savoury
    qualities with lovely flow
    through the mouth.
    There’s sumptuousness
    to this, offering superb
    drinkability, yet clear
    potential too.

    www.feltonroad.com

    2019 Rockburn The Art pinot noir

    Price: $96
    Rating: Excellent

    Savoury, a medicinal note
    shifting quickly to berry
    compote/ripe fruits. Dusty, a
    schisty/slatey character, the
    nose changing all the time.
    Similar complexity on the
    palate with lots of
    interesting elements that
    don’t yet feel quite
    cohesive. A wisp of milk
    chocolate frames the
    chewy finish as the
    deceptively powerful
    tannins grow. A gangly
    youth, all about future
    potential.

    www.rockburn.co.nz

    2019 Maude Poison Creek Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $45
    Rating: Excellent to
    outstanding

    Attractively subtle perfume
    adding oak spices, fruit
    sweetness and savoury
    touches. Vibrancy and zest
    to the palate, nicely
    structured, growing and
    swelling to display real
    elegance and delightful
    mouth-feel as the
    savoury qualities grow
    with the fruit. Superb
    balance, the flavours
    hanging on the long
    finish.


    www.maudewines.com

    2019 Felton Road Calvert Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $80.50
    Rating: Excellent

    Subtle but appealing florality,
    earth, forest floor, the ripe
    fruit sashaying in the wings.
    There’s a brashness to this
    initially, youthfully gangly if
    you will, but time and air
    allows the fruit to take the
    lead role, with savoury
    and earthy notes the
    understudy. As the nose
    opens up, this develops
    lovely texture, showing
    drinkability, freshness
    and vivacity, yet potential
    too.

    www.feltonroad.com

    2019 Chard Farm Mata-Au Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $47
    Rating: Very good to
    excellent

    Fascinating nose, violetty
    florals, funky hints, a little
    struck match and bonfire
    smoke. Refreshingly tangy
    palate, juicy, bright, a
    cool feel to this, quite a
    depth of fruit and
    structural backbone to
    match. Its light colour
    belies the weight, with a
    lip-smacking feel to the
    long, fruit-filled finish.
    Shows its youthfulness
    with aeration.

    www.chardfarm.co.nz

    2019 Chard Farm Finla Mor Central Otago pinot noir

    Price: $42
    Rating: Excellent

    Intriguing nose, a wisp of
    funk and sweet ’n’ sour
    initially, shifting to steely/
    minerally coolness. That
    coolness continues on the
    palate backed by a raft of
    red fruits and a chewy,
    grainy mouth-feel. Earth,
    lead pencil and savoury
    notes build, yet this
    remains bright and
    youthful with mouth-
    puckering tannins. A
    slow burner that really
    grows on me.


    www.chardfarm.co.nz

