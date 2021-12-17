Wins for southern eateries

Thirteen southern restaurants are listed among New Zealand’s best eateries in the Cuisine 2021-22 Good Food Awards.

Cuisine editor Kelli Brett said that due to Covid-19, the awards this year were being announced in two parts.

The first is a listing of the country’s best restaurants, although Auckland eateries will not be announced until next year, followed by further awards in early February when the chef of the year and restaurant of the year plus allocation of the awards’ ‘‘hats’’ will be announced.

Otago restaurant winners: Amisfield, Queenstown; Aosta, Arrowtown; Botswana Butchery, Queenstown; Bracken, Dunedin; Cucina, Oamaru; Fleurs Place, Moeraki; Kika, Wanaka; Moiety, Dunedin; No 7 Balmac, Dunedin; Prohibition Smokehouse, Dunedin; Riverstone Kitchen, Oamaru; Sherwood, Queenstown; Titi, Dunedin.