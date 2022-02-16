Wednesday, 16 February 2022

You can never have too much of a good thing . . .

    By Mark Henderson
    I suspect that I’m among many in having phases when I get enthusiastic about a wine style or variety, and then after a period, feel the need for a change and shift on to something else.

    I’ve had a bit of a Chardonnay phase recently, both with wines that friends have poured for me, and others that I have opened at home. So far, I don’t seem to have tired of them, so it was a pleasure to dip my toes, so to speak, into the following collection.

     

    2020 Church Road Gwen Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay

    Price RRP $25
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    A wisp of struck match
    quickly shifts to warm
    baguette and citrus.
    Quite fine, lighter in
    body, an elegant style
    picking up notes of
    citrus and grilled nuts
    with a stonefruit
    undercurrent, closing
    with an earthy nuance.
    Subtle to start but
    fleshes out nicely with
    aeration, developing a
    crunch, almost spritzy
    mouthfeel which
    makes this rather
    refreshing .

    www.church-road.com

     

    2020 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Chardonnay

    Price RRP $28
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    The nose leaps from
    the glass, a little wild
    and funky nuance with
    nuts, citrus and white
    peach. A cooling feel
    with a thirst quenching
    juiciness. Supple with
    neatly balanced acidity,
    offering nectarine,
    growing nutty hints and
    a wisp of lime cordial.
    Great integration,
    length and depth of
    flavour on an elegant
    frame. Gets the salivary
    juices going nicely.

    www.riverbyestate.com

     

    2019 Elephant Hill Salome Chardonnay

    Price RRP $75
    Rating  Outstanding

    Immediately beguiling and complex
    nose with warm
    baguette, cream,
    spices, ripe peach and
    deft oak. Powerful
    palate yet a sense of
    vibrancy and crispness
    too with nuts, caramel
    and nougat adding
    complexity to the
    backbone of fruit. A
    long, lip-smacking
    finish draws you back
    for more. A lot of
    power, yet light on its
    feet, with potential also.
    Super stuff.

    www.elephanthill.co.nz

     

    2020 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Old Vines Reserve Marlborough Chardonnay

    Price RRP $35
    Rating Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Fascinating start, hints of
    sweet n sour and a little
    wildness shift to bran
    biscuit, perfume and ripe
    nectarine. Underlying
    power here, with a rich
    vein of acidity driving it
    along, becoming more
    citrusy, with a hint of
    musk on the close. This
    feels quite tightly wound
    today and I suspect is
    built for the future.
    Potential here, but has its
    grumpy face on today.

    www.riverbyestate.com

     

    2019 Astrolabe Marlborough Chardonnay

    Price RRP $32
    Rating Excellent

    Initially a tanginess to
    the nose, with lemon
    cordial, nectarine and
    white plum. Density,
    citrus and rockmelon
    to the fore, a hint of
    fruit pith adds both a
    textural, grainy quality,
    but also a bittersweet
    nuance as a contrast to
    the richness. Grows
    really nicely, adding
    topical fruit and bonfire
    notes to the nose,
    while the palate
    becomes more
    complete, fat and rich.

    www.astrolabewines.co.nz

     

    2018 Tatty Bogler Waitaki Valley Chardonnay

    Price  RRP $35
    Rating Excellent

    Inviting nose of ripe
    peach, nuttiness and
    perfumed oak, a little
    struck match with
    aeration. The palate is
    racier than the nose
    might suggest with
    bright acidity framing
    flavours of red
    delicious apple, yellow
    plum and white peach,
    while there’s a tingly
    quality to the close.
    Opens up nicely,
    building depth and
    creamy richness,
    while maintaining
    lovely vibrancy.


    www.forrest.co.nz

