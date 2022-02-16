You can never have too much of a good thing . . .

I suspect that I’m among many in having phases when I get enthusiastic about a wine style or variety, and then after a period, feel the need for a change and shift on to something else.

I’ve had a bit of a Chardonnay phase recently, both with wines that friends have poured for me, and others that I have opened at home. So far, I don’t seem to have tired of them, so it was a pleasure to dip my toes, so to speak, into the following collection.

2020 Church Road Gwen Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay

RRP $25Very Good to Excellent

A wisp of struck match

quickly shifts to warm

baguette and citrus.

Quite fine, lighter in

body, an elegant style

picking up notes of

citrus and grilled nuts

with a stonefruit

undercurrent, closing

with an earthy nuance.

Subtle to start but

fleshes out nicely with

aeration, developing a

crunch, almost spritzy

mouthfeel which

makes this rather

refreshing .

www.church-road.com

2020 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Chardonnay

RRP $28Excellent to Outstanding

The nose leaps from

the glass, a little wild

and funky nuance with

nuts, citrus and white

peach. A cooling feel

with a thirst quenching

juiciness. Supple with

neatly balanced acidity,

offering nectarine,

growing nutty hints and

a wisp of lime cordial.

Great integration,

length and depth of

flavour on an elegant

frame. Gets the salivary

juices going nicely.

www.riverbyestate.com

2019 Elephant Hill Salome Chardonnay

RRP $75Outstanding

Immediately beguiling and complex

nose with warm

baguette, cream,

spices, ripe peach and

deft oak. Powerful

palate yet a sense of

vibrancy and crispness

too with nuts, caramel

and nougat adding

complexity to the

backbone of fruit. A

long, lip-smacking

finish draws you back

for more. A lot of

power, yet light on its

feet, with potential also.

Super stuff.

www.elephanthill.co.nz

2020 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Old Vines Reserve Marlborough Chardonnay

RRP $35Rating Very Good to Excellent

Fascinating start, hints of

sweet n sour and a little

wildness shift to bran

biscuit, perfume and ripe

nectarine. Underlying

power here, with a rich

vein of acidity driving it

along, becoming more

citrusy, with a hint of

musk on the close. This

feels quite tightly wound

today and I suspect is

built for the future.

Potential here, but has its

grumpy face on today.

www.riverbyestate.com

2019 Astrolabe Marlborough Chardonnay

RRP $32Excellent

Initially a tanginess to

the nose, with lemon

cordial, nectarine and

white plum. Density,

citrus and rockmelon

to the fore, a hint of

fruit pith adds both a

textural, grainy quality,

but also a bittersweet

nuance as a contrast to

the richness. Grows

really nicely, adding

topical fruit and bonfire

notes to the nose,

while the palate

becomes more

complete, fat and rich.

www.astrolabewines.co.nz

2018 Tatty Bogler Waitaki Valley Chardonnay

Price RRP $35

Rating Excellent

Inviting nose of ripe

peach, nuttiness and

perfumed oak, a little

struck match with

aeration. The palate is

racier than the nose

might suggest with

bright acidity framing

flavours of red

delicious apple, yellow

plum and white peach,

while there’s a tingly

quality to the close.

Opens up nicely,

building depth and

creamy richness,

while maintaining

lovely vibrancy.



www.forrest.co.nz