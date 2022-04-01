Life & Style

    Glenys Gregory holds the bible which saved her grandfather Georgia Sargeant’s life. It is one of...

    The lucky few who dodged WW1 bullets

    Thousands of Kiwis were shot and killed in WW1 but a very lucky few, including three Southerners, had the incredibly good fortune that something in their top pocket stopped the bullet that otherwise had their name on it. Mike Houlahan considers the stories of a favoured trio, and that of a fellow soldier not as blessed.

    Photo: Ian Griffin

    In awe at airglow

    The moon reaches last quarter tonight and will be new on May 1. With moonrise just before midnight, and roughly an hour later with each passing day, the early part of the night will be the best...

    Sharon White (left) and her daughter Makenzi Taylor, of Dunedin, have opened the doors of their...

    Styles inspired by mum

    A mother and daughter duo share their wardrobes with the Otago community and beyond through their Instagram project, Thanks it's Mum’s. Katie Day finds out how fashion, family and friendship guide their style stories.

