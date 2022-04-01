Life & Style

A hike to South Island’s Lake Crucible fires your enthusiasm and tests your mettle - but the reward is a stunning location unlike any other. Kerrie Waterworth experiences one of Mt Aspiring National Park’s hidden treasures.
Thousands of Kiwis were shot and killed in WW1 but a very lucky few, including three Southerners, had the incredibly good fortune that something in their top pocket stopped the bullet that otherwise had their name on it. Mike Houlahan considers the stories of a favoured trio, and that of a fellow soldier not as blessed.
A mother and daughter duo share their wardrobes with the Otago community and beyond through their Instagram project, Thanks it's Mum’s. Katie Day finds out how fashion, family and friendship guide their style stories.