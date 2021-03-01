Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
17
|
7
Friday,
Fri,
16
April
Apr
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Dunedin Arts Festival
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Home & Garden
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
News Tips and Trends
Your garden: April 16
What's happening in your garden this week?
NZ natives suitable for indoor plantings
NZ natives suitable for indoor plantings
Not many indoor plants originate from temperate climates like ours, but how about giving some New Zealand natives a go in your indoor jungle? Some are proven winners, while others’ wild habitat or...
‘Pleasurables’ the way to grow
‘Pleasurables’ the way to grow
Gillian Vine visits a tiny garden and is amazed at what its owner squeezes in.
Desert plant surprises owner
Desert plant surprises owner
After 20 years of watching and waiting, Raewyn Luscombe was close to digging out her rare Agave americana plant — then she spotted something yellow sprouting.
Extend autumn colour with careful planning
Extend autumn colour with careful planning
When we think of autumn from a gardener’s point of view we may admire the beautiful autumn foliage of the trees. A gardener’s grim focus, though, can be that it’s time to get out the rake and add leaves to compost.
Historic home gets new lease of life
Historic home gets new lease of life
This heritage home has been transformed with a sensitive addition that provides for modern, practical living. Kim Dungey reports.
Mayor to look at tiny home policy
Boult to look at tiny home policy
Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult has promised owners of a tiny home he'll take a look at what they think are unworkable rules for living in them.
Time for naked ladies to bare all
Time for naked ladies to bare all
Gillian Vine looks at a bulb family that signals the seasonal change.
More than a passing resemblance
More than a passing resemblance
Plants with common physical attributes are classified into families. Named after one of its members, a plant family generally ends in the Latin suffix "aceae" — meaning "resembling". For example,...
Your garden: March 26
Your garden: March 26
What's happening in your garden this week?
Buzzy workers help identify plants
Buzzy workers help identify plants
Pollen knocked off the knees of western honey bees could shape New Zealand’s next line of defence against unwanted pest plants.
Pioneering spirit revived
Pioneering spirit revived
A reminder of a pioneering way of life, this stone cottage near Mosgiel almost didn’t survive. Kim Dungey reports.
Why tiny homes won't solve NZ's property market problem
Why tiny homes won't solve NZ's property market problem
COMMENT: The topic of Tiny Homes often comes up as a potential way to mass-produce homes and calm the property market, writes Rupert Gough.
Natural aphid control gruesome but effective
Natural aphid control gruesome but effective
Over the warmer months of summer there are often an awful lot of aphids on new growth and flower buds. It seems in no time pest numbers can go from one or two on new foliage to covering the leaves.
Easy solution to keep vandas alive
Easy solution to keep vandas alive
James Wong shares a simple trick for growing a tricky orchid.
Design centres on courtyard
Design centres on courtyard
Gillian Vine visits a Dunedin property where a Japanese courtyard garden is among the attractions.
Mountain ‘Cordyline’ thrives in Dunedin
Mountain ‘Cordyline’ thrives in Dunedin
Dunedin's local topography and weather patterns mean we can see plants near the city that normally grow at much higher altitudes. The misty rain that often covers the city’s northern hills creates...
Your garden: March 12
Your garden: March 12
What's happening in your garden this week?
Asian garden balances humankind and nature
Asian garden balances humankind and nature
The delicate and harmonious beauty of northeast Asian gardens evolved over thousands of years.
Your garden: March 5
Your garden: March 5
What's happening in your garden?
1
2
3
next ›
last »
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Home & Garden
Your garden: April 16
NZ natives suitable for indoor plantings
‘Pleasurables’ the way to grow
Desert plant surprises owner
Extend autumn colour with careful planning
Latest News
Your garden: April 16
After enforced break, rally eagerly awaited
Money matters in spotlight
Injuries testing depth of every franchise
Industry group says landfill sustainable
Highlanders looking for accuracy
sport
Highlanders looking for accuracy
After enforced break, rally eagerly awaited
Injuries testing depth of every franchise
Devlin thrilled to be donning NZ colours at home rink tomorrow