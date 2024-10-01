Skip to main content
Dunedin
16
|
8
Friday,
Fri,
22
November
Nov
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Send Us Your News
Your garden, November 22nd
What's happening in your garden?
‘Tree-in-a-hurry’ has rapid growth, short life
‘Tree-in-a-hurry’ has rapid growth, short life
Virgillia oroboides is widely known as keurboom in its native homeland of South Africa, translating to "choice tree" for us in New Zealand.
In harmony with nature
In harmony with nature
Gillian Vine reflects on the greening of King Charles III and the influence this has had on the gardens at Highgrove.
SUBSCRIBER
History hewn from native bush
SUBSCRIBER
History hewn from native bush
The owners of a historic brick and ferntree Dunedin home are preparing it for its next chapter, Kim Dungey reports.
Avoid temptation to plant seeds all at once
Avoid temptation to plant seeds all at once
It's warming up out there and now is the prime time for sowing seeds for your flower and vegetable gardens.
Kahikatea an ancient survivor
Kahikatea an ancient survivor
Dacrycarpus dacrydioides, kahikatea or white pine — whichever of these names we are familiar with — was once abundant in swamplands, and lowland forests throughout New Zealand. However,...
Your garden, November 15th
Your garden, November 15th
What to do in your garden this week.
SUBSCRIBER
Irises steal the show
SUBSCRIBER
Irises steal the show
Gillian Vine looks at a plant named for a rainbow lady.
Your garden, November 8th
Your garden, November 8th
What's happening in your garden.
SUBSCRIBER
With a view to the surf
SUBSCRIBER
With a view to the surf
This small, sustainable home at the beach was the result of a father-son collaboration. Kim Dungey reports.
Mint bush pops with prolific purple flowers
Mint bush pops with prolific purple flowers
The delightful shrub Prostanthera rotundifolia, also known as round-leaf mint bush, is a fast-growing southeastern Australia plant that in ideal conditions can reach up to 3m high.
Your garden, November 1st
Your garden, November 1st
What to do in your garden each week
SUBSCRIBER
Upper Junction sanctuary
SUBSCRIBER
Upper Junction sanctuary
Gillian Vine gets a sneak preview before a garden tour.
Burgundy foliage creates stand-out shrub
Burgundy foliage creates stand-out shrub
While you may not have heard of euphorbias or the family Euphorbiaceae, it is quite likely you have seen one or more of these plants in their different shapes and forms in home gardens or...
SUBSCRIBER
An ever-changing garden
SUBSCRIBER
An ever-changing garden
Gillian Vine meets a prizewinning Taieri gardener.
Your garden, October 25th
Your garden, October 25th
Garden still feeling the winter blues? Use this guide to see how Spring may enter your garden.
Sowing success
Sowing success
Keen gardener Russell Drinnan casts a critical eye over some basil seedlings at Nichol’s Garden Centre yesterday as he gets his garden ready for the coming growing season.
Improving plant health can counter thrips
Improving plant health can counter thrips
Thrips such as the greenhouse thrip are an increasing problem in our warming and drying climates.
Your garden, October 18th
Your garden, October 18th
Raising plants from seed is cost-effective and gives greater choices than buying plants from garden centres.
SUBSCRIBER
Navigating history through design
SUBSCRIBER
Navigating history through design
Museums chart changes in society over time, but so can architecture.
