The bach at Karitane is 'a fantastic little place'

One of the hardest decisions Andrew Borthwick makes while on holiday is which of his dozen or so flags to hoist up the pole outside his family's crib in Karitane.

On the day the Otago Daily Times visited he was flying his Scottish and Union Jack flags but there is no rhyme or reason to his vexillological variations.

"I've got about a dozen flags and I just cycle through them; one day it could be the Scottish flag and the next it could be a football one."

"It's just whatever takes my fancy on the day really."

The Borthwicks of Dunedin; Andrew, Lisa, Paddy (17) and Sophia have been holidaying at their crib in the seaside township for about 10 years.

They have worked hard to create a place which feels like a home away from home.

"We keep it much more relaxed out here than back in Dunedin, which is a lot more organised.

"We don't have anything too precious out here," Mrs Borthwick said.

"The kitchen has been painted all different colours to keep it a bit fun and there's a few cool things hanging on the wall."

It was six years before they decided a television was needed - but only for movies - and the Wi-Fi is only turned on during summer to appease the younger members of the family.

"We had to do that otherwise we wouldn't get the kids out here," she said.

When they bought the home it came with a large vegetable garden but that has slowly been taken over by the lawn.

"It's hard to look after something like that when you're not out here all the time," Mr Borthwick said.

A old wooden shed in the corner of the backyard is still standing but they are not sure for how much longer.

"We'll arrive one day and it will be gone,"Mrs Borthwick said.

Apart from the crib, Karitane is the real attraction which keeps the family coming back every year.

"It's a great community here. You get to know some of the locals and the regular holidaymakers you see every year.

"It's just a fantastic little place."