Back to nature approach inspiring

The book: Flower Philosophy By Anna Potter. Allen & Unwin. Photography by India Hobson. RRP $55.

Author Anna Potter is co-founder of the UK flower shop Swallows & Damsons.

In Flower Philosophy she takes a step back from striving for perfection with her floral designs, and looks to nature for inspiration.

Like many others, Potter had to rethink her routine when Covid-19 forced the closure of many businesses, including markets where she sourced many flowers and foliage. Instead she improvised and foraged seasonal offerings from the city neighbourhood or countryside.

In this book, she shares her musings on her journey to create 25 seasonal designs influenced by her back-to-nature approach.

She refers to it as a "return to the untamed" and aims to show how working with flowers can also serve as a meditation, ritual and art.

There are few gerberas or lilies in these designs, but plenty of daffodils, fruit-tree blossoms, poppies, dahlias, foliage and a few "weeds" too.

Anna Potter’s "Tulipmania" design makes the most of tulips’ natural tendency to bend over. PHOTO: INDIA HOBSON

Each design is displayed similarly to a recipe — with a page-long introduction on her inspiration, then a list of ingredients (tools and flowers required) and a step-by-step method to create it.

At the end of the book is a beautifully displayed thesaurus of 18 versatile and "often forgotten" blooms.

There’s also a section on "floristry basics" such as how to create a free-form arrangement, a pot-tape grid, a chicken-wire base or a wreath.

Many of the designs are far from basic. The eclectic selection varies from a simple hand-tied bouquet, to an intricate wreath, to a ceiling-hung art installation. Some of these you may never make, but they do inspire.

The colour combinations and plant choices are truly beautiful, showing Potter’s artistic skill as a floral designer.

Reviewed by Louise Frampton