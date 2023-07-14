Bright foliage adds splashes of colour to a winter garden

Nandina’s red-tinged foliage adds a spot of colour in the winter garden.

During these cooler winter months, there may be some areas around the garden lacking in a bit of colour. By putting some thought into the selection of plants and choice of planting locations, you can easily establish areas of colour and interest to provide some winter cheer.

Hellebores, also known as winter rose, are a must, with interesting foliage and flower colour varying through shades of pink, red and whites. Cyclamen too are an ideal option for this purpose, as planted close together they can form great drifts of colour.

Winter flowering annuals such as pansies and other types of Viola, polyanthus and poppies are perfect, coming into their own at this time of year. They also work well planted in pots with winter flowering bulbs. These can be used on your deck, porch or placed in the garden.

Many shrubs have coloured foliage and interesting leaf textures that will work well planted in key locations or containers.

Nandina is a good example, as the often red-tinged foliage tends to deepen in colour over the winter months and they are very easy to care for.

The native horopito bush, Pseudowintera, is another colourful shrub that is readily available, easy to care for and will grow well in the garden or a container.

Other options are the many species and cultivars of Veronica, Camellia, Grevillea, and Erica; many of these you can see growing at the Dunedin Botanic Garden.

You are bound to find something to add some dazzle to your garden over the winter months.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden.

For further information, contact Linda Hellyer.