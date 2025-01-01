Skip to main content
Subscribe
Dunedin
18
|
11
Friday,
Fri,
10
January
Jan
2025
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Your garden, January 10th
Angelface Wedgwood a most anticipated new flower
Norman Winter of Tribune News Services takes a look at a new flower variety being released in the United States this year — hopefully not far away from reaching New...
Call out to ‘citizen scientists’
Scientists need help to work out why monarch butterfly populations in Australasia seem to be declining, writes Myron Zalucki.
Of gardens great and small
Of gardens great and small
As Otago Daily Times’ gardening writer Gillian Vine signs off, she recalls some of her favourite stories.
Designs on a delightful garden
Louise Frampton turns some recent garden book pages with her green thumb.
Colourful geraniums will tolerate heat, dry
Colourful and forgiving of neglect, geraniums come in a variety of foliage and flower colours, of different shapes and textures.
Your garden, December 20th
Vegetables
Batty start to renovations
An understated kitchen is a perfect fit for a 1900s home and the owners’ lifestyle, Kim Dungey reports.
Wort is this?
The word wort is an old word simply meaning root, herb or plant. It faded from everyday use during the 17th century but is still incorporated in the common names of many plants today.
Your garden, December 13th
What's happening in your garden.
Season’s best blooms displayed at show
Season’s best blooms displayed at show
A rose never goes out of fashion, but they do go out of season.
Festival to celebrate farm’s fragrant flowers
A Lavender haze will descend on Outram this weekend as an inaugural festival celebrates the fragrant flower.
Shrub brings airy grace
Tucked away in a sheltered spot of the Lindsay Creek border next to the Wolf Harris fountain there is an appealing combination of foliage and flowers on display.
Stop and smell the roses
Stop and smell the roses
Gillian Vine gets a rosy glow.
Your garden, December 6th
What's happening in your garden.
Nothing shy about restoration of Port Chalmers house
Nothing shy about restoration of Port Chalmers house
A handsome brick house in Port Chalmers is full of history and personality, Kim Dungey reports.
Mock orange an excellent filler in border
A must have for every garden is the mock orange shrub, Philadelphus. A member of the hydrangea family Hydrangeaceae, there are 60 species and numerous garden origin hybrids and cultivars.
Achievements of inspirational botanists lauded
In The Secrets of Great Botanists, the author celebrates the lives of 36 inspirational leaders in their fields.
Your garden, November 22nd
What's happening in your garden?
‘Tree-in-a-hurry’ has rapid growth but short life
Virgillia oroboides is widely known as keurboom in its native homeland of South Africa, translating to "choice tree" for us in New Zealand.
