Conifers a valuable contribution to garden

The Dunedin Botanic Garden has an excellent collection of conifers. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Along with ferns and cycads, conifers have a longer history than most garden plants. In the evolutionary scale they lie between the ferns and the flowering plants, and it is probably the remoteness of their ancestry that makes them so strikingly different from flowering trees.

While horticulture tends to favour deciduous flowering trees, conifers with their distinct foliage, growth habit, and colours make a valuable contribution to any garden setting especially at this time of the year. Conifers range in size from low ground hugging plants to the tallest of all living things. Over the years, along with the natural occurring species, selected garden forms have provided a huge range of shapes, textures and colours with enough variation to suit most plant-lovers palates.

Growth rates vary significantly with some assuming tree-like proportions in only a matter of years and others can be extremely slow growing.

Some confers have foliage when young that is different from the mature tree, macrocarpa, Cupressus macrocarpa and our own rimu Dacrydium cupressinum are good examples of this while the Bhutan cypress, Cupressuss cashmeriana is a standout simply because of its delightful growth habit.

Conifers can be pruned and trimmed back successfully but others resent anything other than the lightest clipping and for most, if cut back beyond any living foliage, they will die. If you want to have a special contrasting shape in your shrub border choose a conifer that assumes that shape naturally.

The Dunedin Botanic Garden has an excellent collection of conifers both as large specimen trees and attractive garden specimens.

