Cyclamen thriving in drought conditions

Cyclamen hederifolium thrive a dry, shady spot at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

With conditions in Dunedin being so dry recently, it is nice to see a drought-resistant herbaceous plant in full flower and thriving.

Cyclamen hederifolium, the most popular of all hardy cyclamen, is invaluable for colonising and the light pink or white flowers that appear in mass profusion in the autumn stand out boldly before the foliage emerges. Interestingly the white albino form is rare in the wild, but is often seen in cultivation, where in large plantings creates a two-tone carpet effect 10-15cm high.

Also referred to as the ivy-leaved cyclamen, Cyclamen hederifolium owes its success over dry seasons to the tough, rounded, disc-like tuber from where the flowers and foliage emerge. When the foliage dies back following flowering, it goes into dormancy until after summer. The old established tubers often sit on top of the soil and can grow to be as large as dinner plates, up to 45cm across.

An interesting feature of Cyclamen is the behaviour of the flower stem after flowering when seed is produced. In C. hederifolium the stem coils and retracts like a watch spring, pulling the seed capsule downwards to the soil surface which provides a springing mechanism for seed dispersal. The golden-brown ripe seed should be sown as soon as the seed capsule splits.

In the lower garden, the avenue of mature European beech, Fagus sylvatica, creates a tunnel of shade where camellias and groups of perennial plants thrive. In among this shady habitat, drifts of flowering Cyclamen hederifolium create a welcome contrast and a bright splash of colour for all to enjoy.

Garden Life is produced by the Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Marianne Groothuis.