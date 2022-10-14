Day for celebration, inspiration

Rhododendron thomsonii. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Rhododendron Day is Dunedin Botanic Garden’s longest-running event.

Initiated by the Dunedin Horticultural Society, the first Rhododendron Day celebration was held on Sunday, October 31, 1971.

Dunedin Botanic Garden’s collection of rhododendrons was seen as one of the most comprehensive collections in New Zealand. Recognising the importance of this and noting that many thought more could be done to enhance the rhododenron dell, the Dunedin Horticultural Society proposed a day to celebrate rhododendrons and to raise funds for developments in the dell.

This day also acknowledges the foresight of David Tannock (superintendent of garden and reserves 1903-1940), the mastermind of many improvements at the botanic garden, whose passion drove the development of the dell, the cherry walk and azalea garden which are admired so much today.

Interest and development of rhododendrons as garden plants has continued to gain in popularity with many specialist growers and nurseries raising and marketing rhododendrons as being the ideal garden plant.

As well as an opportunity to admire beautiful mature specimens during the prime of their flowering, visiting the dell also provides an opportunity to view plants that might be suitable to be grown in the home garden.

After the cancellation of last year’s plant sale Rhododendron Day is back on the calendar. In the peak of the seasonal display this is a great day to visit the dell and an opportunity to enjoy a good day out whether is buying plants, picnicking on the azalea garden lawn or just wandering through the dell admiring all the beautiful plantings.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden.

