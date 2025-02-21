Discovering the key

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Five years ago, Kaitangata couple Julie Moroney and Chris "Oggie" Hight had the opportunity to buy the place they were renting — a house on 7.7ha bound by native bush on one side and the Clutha River / Mata-Au on the other.
It is a property that is close to their hearts — Mr Hight has spent many years mountain biking in the bush behind the property and Ms Moroney’s family owns the old whitebait hut on the other side of the river.
Five years ago, though, the property looked quite different.
The couple have named their property Mine Creek, as a nod to the creek that runs through their property, which backs on to the old No 2 Kaitangata mine.
Driftwood collected from the beach shapes informal edging around the paths and tall, towering gums, with their distinctive scent, provide shade over a pond on a 30°C day.
Many people have also generously donated plants, trees and shrubs as well as implements for the property.
Instead of worrying about the creek that runs through the property, they have made it the feature. They are gradually lining the sides with rocks and are planting it out. Then, in a natural dip where the water accumulates, they have developed a pond where a row boat sits enticingly, and where white ducks float under the shade of the trees.
"If it stops raining [the pond] will dry up, but at the moment it looks good," Ms Moroney says.
"There are 4600 of them, all grown from seed," Ms Moroney says as she describes the two long rows of dahlias leading up the side of the driveway, all varieties intertwined and waving in the wind.
The dahlia raised beds were created from large round bales of wheat straw which have been unrolled, and then a second one unrolled on top. Then cow poo was added to the top.
It’s the key to happiness and a work-life balance, Mr Hight says.
The couple still have plenty to do and lots of dreams, including developing the front paddock with more rustic-themed plantings. In the meantime they are offering pick-your-own flowers from the dahlia patch and full garden tours of the property are available for group bookings.
They are very grateful for the opportunities they have been given and being able to give the property a new lease of life.