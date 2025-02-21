Discovering the key

Julie Moroney and Oggie Hight stand beside an Austin A40 pick-up at their Kaitangata property. PHOTOS: LOUISE FRAMPTON

Five years ago, Kaitangata couple Julie Moroney and Chris "Oggie" Hight had the opportunity to buy the place they were renting — a house on 7.7ha bound by native bush on one side and the Clutha River / Mata-Au on the other.

It is a property that is close to their hearts — Mr Hight has spent many years mountain biking in the bush behind the property and Ms Moroney’s family owns the old whitebait hut on the other side of the river.

Five years ago, though, the property looked quite different.

About 4600 dahlias have been grown from seed.

Where there are now brightly coloured dahlias dancing in the wind, there were once horse paddocks and gorse, broom and thistles. The transformation in such a short period of time is remarkable.

The couple have named their property Mine Creek, as a nod to the creek that runs through their property, which backs on to the old No 2 Kaitangata mine.

Giant gums shade the pond.

They are creating a rustic look, which naturally complements the landscape.

Driftwood collected from the beach shapes informal edging around the paths and tall, towering gums, with their distinctive scent, provide shade over a pond on a 30°C day.

A water wheel has been made by a family member.

Gradually the couple are adding memorabilia reminiscent of the land’s coal-mining past. Huts, sheds, coal bins, a water wheel and a 100-year-old windmill feature on the property.

Huts have been lovingly restored.

But it is the small details that give the garden its rustic character. There are quirky old-fashioned tin signs, mosaics, old garden and farming implements, brightly coloured seats, a caravan for the chickens and water tanks used as planters scattered through the property. And what they can’t find, they make with the help of family members.

Many people have also generously donated plants, trees and shrubs as well as implements for the property.

Long dahlia beds and a circular garden are designed to form the shape of a key.

The couple are both care workers and they also use this skill when working their land.

Instead of worrying about the creek that runs through the property, they have made it the feature. They are gradually lining the sides with rocks and are planting it out. Then, in a natural dip where the water accumulates, they have developed a pond where a row boat sits enticingly, and where white ducks float under the shade of the trees.

"If it stops raining [the pond] will dry up, but at the moment it looks good," Ms Moroney says.

The She Shed is located beside the dahlia gardens.

But it’s the dahlias the catch your eye as you arrive.

"There are 4600 of them, all grown from seed," Ms Moroney says as she describes the two long rows of dahlias leading up the side of the driveway, all varieties intertwined and waving in the wind.

The dahlia raised beds were created from large round bales of wheat straw which have been unrolled, and then a second one unrolled on top. Then cow poo was added to the top.

The windmill Oggie Hight and Julie Moroney installed on their Kaitangata property is 100 years old.

At the end, beside the "She Shed", is a beautiful circular garden with different flower varieties tightly mixed together as if it was one giant posy — there are flowers such as Queen Anne’s Lace, larkspur, cosmos, bright pink achillea, and 350 dahlias grown from tubers. And, if you look carefully, and view the flower beds from above, the planting shape is a key.

It’s the key to happiness and a work-life balance, Mr Hight says.

The couple still have plenty to do and lots of dreams, including developing the front paddock with more rustic-themed plantings. In the meantime they are offering pick-your-own flowers from the dahlia patch and full garden tours of the property are available for group bookings.

They are very grateful for the opportunities they have been given and being able to give the property a new lease of life.