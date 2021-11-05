Dunedin designer wins award

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The "New New New Residence" sits above a boutique brewery near the Oval, on a site that was previously home to a 19th century hotel and stables. The new building in behind the historic facade is an offset cuboid form. The interior features fluorescent colour and lighting. The project won the commercial/industrial award at the Architectural Designers New Zealand national design awards, where the judges described it as a playful design with a complex and intriguing layout.