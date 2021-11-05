Friday, 5 November 2021

Dunedin designer wins award

    The ‘‘New New New Residence’’ designed by Mike Stevenson. PHOTO: GRAHAM WARMAN
    A futuristic Dunedin apartment, designed by Mike Stevenson, of Stevenson Design, has won a national award for architectural designers.

    The "New New New Residence" sits above a boutique brewery near the Oval, on a site that was previously home to a 19th century hotel and stables. The new building in behind the historic facade is an offset cuboid form. The interior features fluorescent colour and lighting. The project won the commercial/industrial award at the Architectural Designers New Zealand national design awards, where the judges described it as a playful design with a complex and intriguing layout.

    "Swamp Dwelling'', in Opawa, Christchurch, designed by Ben Brady. PHOTO: DENNIS RADERMACHER
    The supreme winner was a 150sq m home built in a flood management area in Opawa, Christchurch. Designed by Ben Brady of Linetype Architectural, the house has high pile stilts, an open subfloor for drainage and a raised deck with a custom steel screen for privacy.

