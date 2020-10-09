Friday, 9 October 2020

Dwarf rhododendron makes a giant impact when flowering

    1. Life & Style
    2. Home & Garden

    Rhododendron pemakoense in the peat garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Rhododendron pemakoense in the peat garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    One of the most reliable dwarf rhododendrons for copious flowering is Rhododendron pemakoense. The flowers are very frost tender even in developing bud, so could struggle to perform in the colder parts of Central Otago. In milder areas though, even from a young age, plants with only a few shoots will produce relatively large pink flowers.

    By maturity, the plant can smother itself in blooms which, depending on the form, can range through pink and pinkish-purple to purple. Growing to 30cm-60cm, in full flower the plant stands out as an eye-catching splash of colour among the spread of other ground level plants in the garden.

    The genus Rhododendron has more than 50 subsections containing more closely-related species. Closer inspection of individual florets on R. pemakoense reveals they are covered in minute hairs, which is a distinctive feature of subsection Uniflora to which it belongs.

    In the wild, R. pemakoense grows in the mountains of east Arunachal Pradesh and southeast Xizang. It not only spreads by seed, but can also send out runners to carpet steep moss-clad rocks and slopes at altitudes between 3000m and 3700m. In the Rhododendron Dell at Dunedin Botanic Garden, its home is the peat garden, where it enjoys the moist free-draining conditions it needs to thrive.

    The peat garden also contains several other dwarf rhododendron species in flower at the moment. It is well worth taking the time to look around them all and observe how their size does not limit their diversity.

     - Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Doug Thomson.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter