Garden celebrates 160 years

Like the Dunedin Botanic Garden, this royal oak turns 160 this year. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

Dunedin Botanic Garden has been a favourite destination of residents and visitors for 160 years.

Since the planting of the two royal oaks on June 30, 1863, much has changed, even its location. Flooded out of its original Albany St site, the garden was relocated and developed at its current location in 1868, eventually displacing the Acclimatisation Society which was at that time well established on the flat lower area. The Acclimatisation Society had established animal breeding enclosures, some early plantings, ponds and a manager’s house on the hillside on the site of what is now the Mediterranean garden.

Where today there are areas of native bush and special collections of plants, there was once gorse, broom and other scrub species growing and even captive deer browsing.

The aviary, with its early Acclimatisation Society heritage, is now playing a key role in the breeding of New Zealand kaka for release back to the wild and advocates for the plight of both New Zealand and exotic birds that are on display.

In 1885 two apprentices were employed at the botanic garden. Today there are nine. Training extends beyond this to horticulture students from Otago Polytechnic and from overseas institutions whose students repeatedly make Dunedin Botanic Garden their place of choice to complete their study.

Of course, without plants and staff to tend them there would be no garden. Trees such as the royal oak, the large pines, European beeches, sequoias and sequoiadendrons planted before 1900 have grown and matured indifferent to the early periods of establishment, two world wars, the great depression and, in more recent times, the complexities and priorities of local government.

Undoubtedly it has been the influence and enthusiasm of generations of garden staff, trainees, volunteers, garden clubs and societies and the generous financial support of many benefactors from the very early days of establishment through to recent times which have contributed to the success of Dunedin Botanic Garden.

There are too many milestones from the past 160 years to list. However some less tangible, but otherwise significant, in recent times include the establishment of Rhododendron Day by the Dunedin Horticultural Society in 1971, promoted and celebrated every year since in October; the establishment of the Friends of Dunedin Botanic Garden in 1986; endorsement of the Botanic Garden as a 6-Star Garden of International Significance by the New Zealand Gardens Trust; and — a highlight during the Botanic Garden’s 150th celebrations in 2013 — the hosting of the Fifth World Botanic Garden Congress.

Tomorrow, July 1, between 11am and 2pm at the information centre and winter garden sun terrace, the Friends of the Botanic Garden are celebrating the Dunedin Botanic Garden’s anniversary and acknowledging the contribution made by the many volunteers who have assisted at the information centre since 1996.

In October, during the Otepoti Dunedin Heritage Festival, join us at the botanic garden to celebrate this special anniversary — 160 years and still growing.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden

For further information contact Alan Matchett