Ask Dr Compost: April 14

Wood chips can be layered with green waste in the compost heap. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dear Dr,

We layered up the green waste at the community garden this year with wood chips and got some good hot heaps producing some nice-looking compost, but the wood chips haven’t really rotted down much, so they’re all through it. Is that an issue? We’re getting just a tad obsessive ...

— Chipping Away

Dear Chipping Away,

Ooooh, I love fellow obsessive composters. It’s OK if the wood chips haven’t completely broken down.

You have different options depending on the size of the wood chips:

A. Leave the heap for another three to six months and allow the chips to break down further. It becomes more fungally dominated in the process, perfect for fruit trees and fruit bushes.

B. Or use it immediately if you need the space. You can sieve out the bigger wood chips and put them into the next compost heap. This can take a bit of work. An old wire bed frame can be turned into a big sieve perfect for the job.

For future heaps with wood chips, have a look at the type of woodchip and size. The ideal woodchip comes from deciduous trees like poplar and willow.

If using evergreen trees the smaller the chip the better. Pines and conifers have higher oil/tannin content — they take time to break down.

If space allows, leave your wood chips in a pile to mature for six months or more. (Easier said than done if space is at a premium.) This allows the oils/tannins to break down/gas off. The resulting wood chip will break down more quickly in your compost heap.

Remember compost doesn’t have to look like a perfect soil crumbly texture. It will often be a coarse, lumpy consistency especially if you’ve used wood chips.

Happy gardening

Dr Compost