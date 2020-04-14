Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Ask Dr Compost: April 14

    1. Life & Style
    2. Home & Garden
    3. Gardening

    Wood chips can be layered with green waste in the compost heap. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Wood chips can be layered with green waste in the compost heap. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    So you’re stuck at home. The hedges are trimmed, the lawns are mowed. What to do with all that green waste? That is where Ben Elms (aka Dr Compost) comes in.

    Dear Dr,

    We layered up the green waste at the community garden this year with wood chips and got some good hot heaps producing some nice-looking compost, but the wood chips haven’t really rotted down much, so they’re all through it. Is that an issue? We’re getting just a tad obsessive ...

    — Chipping Away

    Dear Chipping Away,

    Ooooh, I love fellow obsessive composters. It’s OK if the wood chips haven’t completely broken down.

    You have different options depending on the size of the wood chips:

    A. Leave the heap for another three to six months and allow the chips to break down further. It becomes more fungally dominated in the process, perfect for fruit trees and fruit bushes.

    B. Or use it immediately if you need the space. You can sieve out the bigger wood chips and put them into the next compost heap. This can take a bit of work. An old wire bed frame can be turned into a big sieve perfect for the job.

    For future heaps with wood chips, have a look at the type of woodchip and size. The ideal woodchip comes from deciduous trees like poplar and willow.

    If using evergreen trees the smaller the chip the better. Pines and conifers have higher oil/tannin content — they take time to break down.

    If space allows, leave your wood chips in a pile to mature for six months or more. (Easier said than done if space is at a premium.) This allows the oils/tannins to break down/gas off. The resulting wood chip will break down more quickly in your compost heap.

    Remember compost doesn’t have to look like a perfect soil crumbly texture. It will often be a coarse, lumpy consistency especially if you’ve used wood chips.

    Happy gardening

    Dr Compost

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter - yours. For more than 150 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is now more important than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by subscribing to our print or digital editions, or by making a donation.

    Become a Supporter