How to garden without conviction

"Guerrilla gardening" is on the rise. Ben Mayfield offers some tips for making your local area greener without getting into trouble.

"Guerrilla gardening" is a movement that encourages people to nurture and revive land they do not have the legal rights to cultivate.

Gardening, in general, offers physical and mental health benefits. But many households have no access to a garden or outdoor space of their own.

Guerrilla gardening is a particularly good option for these people. It can involve planting herbs or vegetables for a whole community to enjoy, spreading seeds or plants, tidying weeds or even something as simple as picking up litter.

But if you’re considering becoming a guerrilla gardener, it’s important to understand your rights. Could you be arrested for it? And should you wait until after dark?

Can you be prosecuted?

It’s important to remember that much of the unused or abandoned land that is potentially suitable for guerrilla gardening in towns and cities is owned by local councils. Common examples of such locations include broken pavements with missing slabs, wasteland and the central areas of roundabouts.

Although much of this land is already open for the public to walk over, actively gardening on it would become an act of trespass.

The law of trespass sounds scary. However, gardening on this land would be a breach of civil law rather than a crime. This means that most guerrilla gardeners are unlikely to receive a fine or a criminal record.

Landowners do have the legal right to use "reasonable force" to remove trespassers from their land. But, fortunately, it seems most councils have ignored guerrilla gardeners, having neither the time, money or inclination to bring legal action against them.

There seems to be an unwritten acceptance that people can garden wherever they want, given the abundance of available space and the lack of active maintenance. This also offers the additional advantage of saving time and money for local council.

You should still be careful about where you trespass, though.

Gardening at night may draw the wrong attention too, particularly if you are carrying gardening tools that might be misunderstood as weapons.

How can you start?

There are many different types of guerrilla gardening that you could get involved in, from planting native plant species that benefit pollinators and other wildlife to tidying derelict land to create safer places for the local community.

One of the simplest forms of guerrilla gardening is planting seeds. Some environmental projects circulate "seed bombs" and others use biodegradable "seed balloons" that are filled with helium and deflate after a day, distributing seeds by air.

Whatever you try, as a guerrilla gardener you shouldn’t harm the environment or spoil other people’s enjoyment of the space around you. Remember that weeds and wilderness have an environmental value too. And think carefully about the species you are going to plant so that you can protect local plants and wildlife.

Some can even out-compete native plants and drive them towards extinction.

Guerrilla gardening takes many forms and can bring great benefits for people and the environment. You’re unlikely to be arrested for planting and growing trees and other greenery in public spaces. But remember that these spaces should be shared with everyone, including your local wildlife.— theconversation.com

Ben Mayfield is a law lecturer at Lancaster University