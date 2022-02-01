Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
19
|
12
Friday,
Fri,
25
March
Mar
2022
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Home & Garden
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
News Tips and Trends
Your garden: March 25
Cabbage, cauliflower and silverbeet can still be planted to stand the winter.
It is time to enjoy the treat of nature’s autumnal colour shows
It is time to enjoy the treat of nature’s autumnal colour shows
Autumn is awesome. While the backdrop of our native bush stays resplendent in various shades of green, we are treated to fiery autumn colour in the garden.
Plenty to do before frost hits
Plenty to do before frost hits
Gillian Vine suggests some autumn tasks ahead of the usual Easter clean-up.
Homestead restoration planned by new owner
Homestead restoration planned by new owner
A run-down station homestead in Earnscleugh that comes complete with multiple conflicting stories has been sold, subject to title, to new owners who plan to generate their own tales in the once-grand home.
‘Kirengeshoma’ — woodland gem in Rhododendron Dell
‘Kirengeshoma’ — woodland gem in Rhododendron Dell
One of the more graceful late season herbaceous perennials is Kirengeshoma palmata, which has been brightening up the woodland garden.
No-dig mulch — with bonus mushrooms
No-dig mulch — with bonus mushrooms
Here's a great little gardening secret from James Wong: chips with everything.
Your garden: March 18
Your garden: March 18
Parsley may still be sown in warmer districts. Sow thinly and, when seedlings are strong enough, move so they are 10cm apart.
A dream home realised
A dream home realised
This self-build resulted in a home that perfectly suits the owners’ lifestyle. Kim Dungey reports.
Superb — and in the pink
Superb — and in the pink
Dianthus have long been garden favourites, with many cultivars and hybrids to choose from. The delicate, colourful blooms easily brighten up any cottage garden or container bed.
Ornamental berries give turutu its charm
Ornamental berries give turutu its charm
The handsome little plant Dianella nigra is fruiting around Dunedin Botanic Garden’s native plant collection.
East meets West
East meets West
The couple behind this property wanted a New Zealand house that was inspired by Japanese design. Kim Dungey reports.
Your garden: March 11
Your garden: March 11
Cabbage, cauliflower and silverbeet stalks should be cleared from the ground once plants have been harvested.
Ravensbourne revival
Ravensbourne revival
Gillian Vine is impressed by the transformation of a neglected Dunedin garden.
Brushing up on your tomato pollinating regime
Brushing up on your tomato pollinating regime
It’s a simple trick, but you’ll find it’s very effective — and it’s great fun playing at bees. James Wong goes pollinating with his electric toothbrush.
Your garden: March 4
Your garden: March 4
Vegetables
Decision to stick with character houses paying off for renovators
Decision to stick with character houses paying off for renovators
Townhouses and sprawling subdivisions are popular blueprints for Christchurch’s burgeoning residential property market, but the look and feel of yesteryear remains in vogue.
Homestead comes with convoluted history
Homestead comes with convoluted history
From rabbits to riches, an illegitimate child and a house divided — the history of the Earnscleugh Station Homestead is a tangled tale, becoming more so in the retelling.
Students create thriving garden
Students create thriving garden
Gillian Vine goes behind a fence and finds a productive garden in Dunedin’s student quarter.
White on fashion
White on fashion
You used to see them on petrol station forecourts — now they are achingly on-message, a floristry fave back, writes James Wong.
Your garden: February 25
Your garden: February 25
Potato crops can be harvested before the tops have died right away from the plants.
1
2
3
next ›
last »
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Home & Garden
Your garden: March 25
It is time to enjoy the treat of nature’s autumnal colour shows
Plenty to do before frost hits
Homestead restoration planned by new owner
‘Kirengeshoma’ — woodland gem in Rhododendron Dell
Latest News
The South Today bulletin: Thursday, March 24
Pike River fight for justice ongoing
Woman jailed over high-speed chase
Clark staying positive after cancer diagnosis
Six-star luxury
Claim of self defence in hammer homicide
sport
Dawn of new era as South Island-wide league kicks off
Re-signed Bower is positive influence, ‘invaluable’ resource
Businesswoman, veteran police officer bring extensive skills to ORFU board
Modest — and oh so talented