Joy of harvesting your own seeds

Chicory can produce a beautiful blue flower if allowed to do so. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

We are getting deep into seed season. It’s time to think about harvesting some. There are few garden joys that beat growing food or flowers from seed you have saved yourself.

Note: this is not a call to stop shopping from favourite suppliers.

No matter how much I save, it rarely affects how much seed I buy. I have little immunity to an interesting packet or to the itch to hoard more. This column is simply a call to keep your eyes alert for a perfect plant. And to sometimes let some of your crops live a fuller life.

An overwintered beetroot or chard has a beauty you’ll miss if everything’s only about eating. The same with leaving chicory to spike. Enjoy the metamorphosis. Tall shoots of astonishing flowers. Probably my favourite blue.

A small word of warning: we’ve been growing tagetes from saved seed for maybe 10 years and it was likely too long without renewing from an outside supply. The trademark scarlet bloom developed splashes and stripes of yellow. Still beautiful, of course. But I missed the deep dark red that has returned this year with new stock.

Be careful, though, it can easily get out of hand. My daughter Kala has sacks of saved poppy, nasturtium and calendula. More than she’ll likely ever need for the rest of her life. So she makes up packets for her gardening friends. The simple rule: it’s good to save. But it’s also good to share.

