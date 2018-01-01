Skip to main content
Dunedin
21
|
16
Friday,
Fri,
26
January
Jan
2018
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Health
Loughrey's Dunedin
Taieri Times
National
ODTtv
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
World
Australia
Politics
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Sevens
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Wedding Guide
Food & Wine
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Fresh Christmas Edition
Magazine
Travel
Home & Garden
Fashion
Femme Hysterique
iD Fashion
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
What's With That
Features
Holiday Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Post a Note
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Summer Times Competition
Drivesouth
Life & Style
Wedding Guide
News Tips and Trends
Food & Wine
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Fresh Christmas Edition
Magazine
Travel
Home & Garden
Fashion
Femme Hysterique
iD Fashion
Life’s a beach
This Karitane house makes the most of its incredible location. Kim Dungey reports.
Flowers and veges good bedfellows
Flowers and veges good bedfellows
What to do in your garden this week.
The kindest cut of all
The kindest cut of all
Gillian Vine says growing your own plants from cuttings is a budget-conscious way to fill the garden.
Time to sow radishes over
Time to sow radishes over
What to do in your garden this week.
Horticultural myths exposed
Horticultural myths exposed
Some sage old sayings are based on facts — others are not worth the bother, writes James Wong.
Perfumed plant of the tropics
Perfumed plant of the tropics
One of the first flowers that come to mind when thinking of the tropics is frangipani or Plumeria.
Going bush at Botanic Garden
Going bush at Botanic Garden
Dunedin Botanic Garden contains an astonishing array of environments within its boundaries, including plants from the four corners of the world. Staff nominate some of the best.
Keeping the garden rosy
Keeping the garden rosy
The Kiwi summer holiday season is about to begin and it is easy to neglect the garden then return to a jungle that Amazon explorer Henry Bates would have found daunting.
Plants love cool comfort in hot summer
Plants love cool comfort in hot summer
It's looking like a hot, dry summer in Dunedin.
Take time for hoeing
Take time for hoeing
What to do in your garden this week.
Why do some plants have purple leaves?
Why do some plants have purple leaves?
The colour of a plant’s leaf is dictated by the different pigments within its cells.
Gardening for Christmas dinner
Gardening for Christmas dinner
What to do in your garden this week.
Tricks to keep plants alive
Tricks to keep plants alive
James Wong sheds some light on how to help your beloved plants get by with little water while you swan off on holiday.
Water and weeding time
Water and weeding time
What to do in your garden this week.
Flowering yucca transient stunner
Flowering yucca transient stunner
A plant with so much to offer, Hesperoyucca whipplei, formerly known as Yucca whipplei, is a grey-green bundle of joy with long, rigid leaves ending with a very sharp point.
Gifts for the gardeners
Gifts for the gardeners
Stuck for a gift idea? Gillian Vine chooses some presents with gardeners in mind.
Bright, unfussy addition
Bright, unfussy addition
Gillian Vine looks at the more desirable members of the montbretia clan.
Scarlet chatterboxes
Scarlet chatterboxes
Chattering lory parrots are native to the forests of Indonesia and north Maluku but a pair lives at the aviary at Dunedin Botanic Garden.
Peas best placed in trenches
Peas best placed in trenches
Peas can still be sown and dwarf varieties, such as Novella, will produce plump pods in nine to 11 weeks from sowing. Greenfeast takes 11 to 13 weeks.
Milking shed transforms into cosy farmstay
Milking shed transforms into cosy farmstay
A former milking shed on a slice of rural paradise has been transformed into a delightful farmstay.
Read more