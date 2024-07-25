Lower garden a treat, even during winter

The main path through the lower Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Whichever route you take a leisurely walk through, the lower garden at this time of year can still be a treat. For those entering from the carpark, stroll through the avenue of English beech; note the camellias on either side with their lush, glossy green leaves and buds ready to burst into flower. Beneath are drifts of flowering hellebores and cyclamen.

Walking on, you emerge from the canopy of trees into the open space surrounding the rose garden. The rambling rose Wedding Day, with its clusters of pale orange hips, clambers over the pergola. To the right, check out the hybrid musk roses with various coloured hips. Rejoin and cross the asphalt path but as you do, look up to see the large bright red, almost cherry tomato-size hips on the two climbing roses aptly named Golden Gate.

Walk into the realm of the modern roses, some still with blooms but those will soon disappear as the roses are pruned over coming weeks.

Exiting the rose garden, next to the Great King St entrance, check out the theme borders. Follow your nose, taking in the sweet fragrances which will lead you to the flowering viburnums and witch hazels. Further on is the native pepper tree Pseudowintera colorata Red Leopard with its rich burgundy red and green mottled leaves, plus the coloured stems of Cornus make for stunning winter interest.

At the entranceway sculpture, stand back. Look for the spreading canopy of Magnolia ×soulangiana with its bare branches and emerging flower buds which will open into large spectacular pink blooms. This is definitely something to put on your must-see list during your spring garden visit.

