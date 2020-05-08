Modern for family life

Modern interiors complement a Wanaka home built from concrete and steel.

Contemporary but homely, this Wanaka home was designed for family life.

Built beside a forest, surrounded by mountains, the new house was constructed using engineered precast concrete panels.

The interiors were designed by Melanie Craig Ltd.

The owners’ brief was to create functional spaces that would suit a lifestyle focused on family and entertaining, Craig says. They wanted to soften the concrete used inside, create a homely feel and for the interior to have a strong connection to the outdoors.

Tropical-themed wallpaper features behind the fireplace, the palm trees helping to give the space height. The light over the dining table is from Italy. PHOTOS: JAMIE COBEL

Positioned to the side of the main living area, the kitchen backs on to a concealed staircase that gives access to the bedrooms and upstairs living room. It also opens to the outdoor living area which is often used for entertaining.

Negative space beneath the stairs was used for a scullery that is connected to the rest of the room; any mess can be hidden behind a roller door.

The cooking space is located in the island while the sink is at the back of the kitchen — hidden from the main living space by the fridge but connected to the scullery by the black granite bench top.

Army-green lacquered joinery links to both the outdoors and the colour palette used in the rest of the house.

A statement rangehood, custom made from brass and iron paste steel, offers display space and additional task lighting, Craig says.

"The use of brass brings warmth to the space and is repeated in the shelving, negative detailing and plumbing/hardware details."

Walnut timber veneer was also chosen for its warmth. It was used in several areas, including a table-like informal seating area close to the coffee nook and to the doors that lead outside.

The two bathrooms have concrete-coloured Corian basins and the main bathroom features glass tiles.