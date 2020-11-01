Home & Garden

Skip to main content
News Tips and Trends
Your garden: December 11
What's happening in your garden this week?
Leaf look of ‘broom’ deceives onlookers
Leaf look of ‘broom’ deceives onlookers
What do you call a leaf that isn’t really a leaf? What if the apparent leaf is producing flowers and fruit from the middle of it?
Party’s over but the memories live on
Party’s over but the memories live on
Scores of students passed through this grand Dunedin property before it reverted to a family home. Kim Dungey reports.
Council to spend $20m to enclose smelly plant
'Like silage and dead animals mixed together': Council to spend $20m on smelly compost plant
Residents who live near a smelly compost plant in Christchurch are elated the city council is finally taking action to fix the problem.
Roses tested in Palmy
Roses tested in Palmy
Gillian Vine reports on the New Zealand Rose Society’s international rose trials at Palmerston North.
A real eye catcher in a woodland setting
A real eye catcher in a woodland setting
Visitors’ eyes are often caught by the blue Himalayan poppy - its gently nodding, sky blue flowers centred by a cluster of golden anthers have an arresting perfection that stands out in any border.
Inconspicuous berried tree worth a second look
Inconspicuous berried tree worth a second look
This evergreen tree with its dark glossy foliage can appear to disappear in most landscapes. It is not until you look closer that its attributes abound.
Your garden: December 4
Your garden: December 4
What's happening in your garden this week?
Double rose win rare achievement
Double rose win rare achievement
Veteran rose grower Wilma Graham achieved a rare feat at the weekend by winning two Champion of Champions awards at the Otago Rose Society’s annual show in Dunedin.
Greening the city’s garden
Greening the city’s garden
Being in the business of growing greenery doesn’t mean Dunedin Botanic Garden is automatically "green". But we’re getting there, writes Clare Fraser.
Comforts of home
Comforts of home
Clever reuse and an emphasis on energy efficiency are features of an ongoing restoration of an augmented villa, Tom McKinlay writes.
Triple Star takes top award
Triple Star takes top award
A Queenstown house with ‘‘instant appeal’’ has won the Southern Registered Master Builders top award.
Spreading a little sunshine
Spreading a little sunshine
Gillian Vine says sunflowers are a decorative and useful addition to the garden.
Your garden: November 20
Your garden: November 20
Violas and pansies will flower over a longer period and the quality of the blooms will be better if deadheaded regularly.
Big night at architecture awards for Canterbury designers
Big night at architecture awards for Canterbury designers
Canterbury designers took out several accolades at the 2020 ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards on Friday night.
Ground hugging phlox blooming amazing
Ground hugging phlox blooming amazing
There is always something blooming in the rock garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden, if you have the time to browse. The most dazzling months are October and November when plants such as Aquilegia,...
Decades of dedication rewarded
Decades of dedication rewarded
Gillian Vine admires how a challenging section has been turned into a stunning garden.
Your garden: November 13
Your garden: November 13
What's happening in your garden this week?
As accents or en masse, white flowers make their mark
As accents or en masse, white flowers make their mark
Using different coloured flowers in your garden creates different moods and effects.
Through fire, flood and plague
Through fire, flood and plague
Heritage building enthusiasts Ted and Ita Daniels have created an ultra-modern apartment on top of Dunedin’s historic Stanton Building. Kim Dungey reports.
